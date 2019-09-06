LAKE JACKSON — A Lake Jackson man accused of shooting a teen in the head in July has been charged with a first-degree felony, police say.
Jacob Thomas Swilling, 20, is charged with first-degree felony aggravated domestic assault, Lake Jackson Police Sgt. Carey Lankford said. Swilling is accused of shooting an 18-year-old man with a 38-caliber revolver-style gun shortly before 1 a.m. July 24 in his Lake Jackson apartment.
The 18-year-old received a head wound, Lankford said. Lake Jackson Emergency Medical Services stabilized the man before sending him by medical helicopter to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston, police said.
The teen was staying at the apartment in the 100 block of Any Way Street where Swilling lived, Lankford said.
Swilling denied intentionally shooting the teen, but admitted to pointing the gun at his face and pulling the trigger, Lankford said. Swilling told police he didn’t believe the gun to be loaded, Lankford said.
The probable cause affidavit states there was other live ammunition in the gun’s chamber after the shooting, Lankford said.
The investigation indicated Swilling acting knowingly or intentionally reckless, causing serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon, Lankford said. Swilling was booked into Brazoria County jail Aug. 30 and released the same day on a $30,000 bond, online records show.
First-degree felonies are punishable by up to life in prison.
