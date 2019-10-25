More than 20 Angleton High School students earned AP Scholar or higher recognition from College Board for their success on AP tests last year.
The AP Scholar Program recognizes high school students who have demonstrated outstanding college-level achievement through their performance on AP Exams. Students enrolled in Advanced Placement courses at the high school can earn college credit by scoring a three or better on a scale of one to five.
Of the students who took the exams, 23 were recognized through the program, which has three levels of distinction — AP Scholar, AP Scholar with Honors and AP Scholar with Distinction.
To be considered an AP Scholar, students had to receive a three or higher on three or more exams. AP Scholars winners were: Fynn Andrews, Aaron Area, Felix Avitia, Karissa Blau, Bayleigh Boone, Trocarri Follins, Addison Howell, Rozana Karim, Freddy Mendiola Gonzales, Anabel Matchett, Landon McCoy, Erin Mendez, Julian Pena, Riley Pippin, Tristan Rouse, Joaquin Saldana, Tanner Slubar and Keaton Wilbanks.
To earn AP Scholar with Honors, students had to average at least 3.25 on all exams taken and have scored a three or higher on four or more of these exams. AP Scholar with Honors designees were Kierra Francios and Emily Kristensen.
For the second consecutive year, students earned the top honor, AP Scholar with Distinction, which requires an average score of at least a 3.5 on all AP exams taken and scores of a three or higher on five or more exams. Three students earned this prestigious distinction include Nicholas Soria, Scott Layman and Seth Norman.
“Our students work very hard preparing for these tests and it’s great to see that not only are they passing them, they are earning distinctions as well,” Superintendent Phil Edwards said. “These distinctions, plus the credit earned by passing the exam, will help these students get a head start in college or any continuing education they pursue.”
