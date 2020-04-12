FREEPORT — A Freeport man is charged with lying about being infected with COVID-19, and law enforcement will not tolerate the “extra nonsense” of making false statements and putting people in harm’s way, police said.
Cesar Proano, 23, was arrested April 6 for the unrelated charge of felony possession of narcotics, Freeport Police Chief Raymond Garivey said. When the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the Freeport facility to take the man to the county jail, he claimed to have coronavirus, Garivey said.
“Hearing that, it caused alarm, dangerous as this virus has been throughout the country and the world,” Garivey said.
Freeport police contacted their EMS department, who responded in full personal protective equipment, including gowns, masks and gloves, Garivey said. Through investigation, Freeport police determined he didn’t have any of the symptoms and did not require testing, Garivey said. Proano also wouldn’t say who he had been around who might have the virus, the chief said.
“He had nothing to support his claims,” Garivey said. “No evidence to support that he had been around anyone with corona. Of course we take that serious; he put a lot of us in harm’s way.”
Garivey contacted the District Attorney’s office, and District Attorney Jeri Yenne accepted the misdemeanor charge, Garivey said.
“We are not gonna tolerate people making those kind of statements, and the district attorney supports us on that,” Garivey said. “We want folks to know out there that we will not tolerate it, and if you make false statements like that regarding this virus that can kill you, we will do everything in our power to prosecute you.”
Law enforcement anticipated the possibility of suspects making false virus claims just as some indicate medical distress in an attempt to not be taken into custody, Yenne said.
“Nobody needs to ever suggest that they have this when they know they don’t, just to cause the reaction or maybe intercept an arrest because that causes an official response from an agency,” Yenne said. “We’re not gonna ignore that.”
Proano remained at the Brazoria County jail Sunday in lieu of bonds totaling $27,500 on charges of second-degree felony possession of narcotics and making a false alarm.
If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison for the felony charge, and up to a year in jail and a $4,000 fine for the misdemeanor.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.