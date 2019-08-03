GALVESTON — A Pearland man pleaded guilty to a federal sex trafficking charge that stemmed from recruiting Manvel High School girls to prostitute at a Lake Jackson motel, according to court documents.
Dihlon Lee Davis, 23, used online advertisements to get people to engage in commercial sex acts with an underage girl, according to a U.S. Department of Justice news release.
U.S. District Judge George C. Hanks Jr. accepted Davis’ plea Thursday and set sentencing for Oct. 9, 2019, the release states.
Davis faces up to life in federal prison and will be required to register as a sex offender. He will remain in federal custody until the sentencing hearing, the release states.
There were six minor girls involved in the original complaint that was filed with the federal court March 17, 2017, but the plea only deals with one victim, according to the news release.
One of the minor victims was Davis’ girlfriend, who was 17 during the March 2016 events and allegedly recruited her classmates to prostitute, court documents state. Davis was 20 at the time.
Ryan Arthur, a special agent for the Texas Department of Public Safety, found prostitution advertisements on Backpage.com that promoted minors and had Davis’ phone number, according to the original federal complaint. The FBI has since shut down the Backpage website.
Girls told investigators they would drive down to meet clients at a motel in the 900 block of Highway 332 in Lake Jackson, at one time telling their parents they were going to the Houston Rodeo, court documents state. Davis would provide drugs to the girls, including marijuana and pills, according to court documents.
Another 17-year-old girl told investigators the girls would give Davis and his girlfriend half of their earnings from the trafficking, the documents state.
She said “the people involved were like a pyramid. Davis was the head of the pyramid,” the documents state.
A Brazoria County grand jury indicted Davis on charges of compelling prostitution and promoting prostitution in July 2016, according to the indictment. He had been released on house arrest in March 2017, The Facts previously reported.
Brazoria County District Attorney’s Office coordinated in referring the case to federal authorities, District Attorney Jeri Yenne said. They requested some suspected sex trafficker’s cases to be prioritized and Davis was one of them, she said.
“They were very receptive and helpful,” Yenne said. “We’re grateful for what they’ve accomplished.”
The Texas Department of Public Safety and FBI agents based in Texas City, both part of the Human Trafficking Rescue Alliance, conducted the investigation, according to the news release.
