LAKE JACKSON — A bicyclist remained in the hospital receiving medical care Monday after being hit by a car days earlier, Lake Jackson Police Lt. Bryan Sidebottom said.
A 57-year-old Clute woman crashed a 2020 black Nissan Maxima into a 54-year-old man from Lake Jackson who was riding a bicycle Saturday afternoon along the Highway 332 feeder road, Lake Jackson Lt. Carey Lankford said.
The crash happened in the 900 block of the eastbound lanes at 2:36 p.m. Saturday, Lankford said.
The driver was not hurt, Lankford said, but the bicyclist had serious injuries.
“It appears that the vehicle was exiting the parking lot of a business there onto the feeder and did not see the bicyclist and ran into them,” Lankford said.
The driver was cited for failure to yield a right of way. She voluntarily submitted to a blood test, thought drugs and alcohol is not suspected to be a factor, Lankford said.
“I don’t think there is anything suspicious here, but the driver stayed on the scene until everything was cleared,” Lankford said. “The bicyclist did sustain serious injuries.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.