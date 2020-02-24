QUINTANA — No matter how many veterans call the island home, its town council decided to put their money toward helping as many as possible.
Quintana town officials voted Tuesday to donate $25,000 to The Warriors Refuge veteran facility in West Columbia. They presented the check to Cliff Robertson, executive director of the facility.
“I, having been a veteran, having been in that situation — where I lost everything and had to start over — had a heart to give back,” Robertson said in a presentation to the council.
After beginning renovations on the donated building last year, Warriors Refuge has about 30 men staying there now. When renovations are finished, the facility will be able to house up to 120, he said.
However, Warriors Refuge is not just a place for veterans to stay.
“We look at it as a launching pad,” Robertson said. “For men to start over in life, and we’ll follow these folks from now on. After they leave, after we’ve helped them get back on their feet … we’ll follow them for the rest of their lives, keeping in contact electronically or via phone just to make sure they’re doing OK.”
The Warriors Refuge serves the greater Gulf Coast and has space for more people, he said. But they do not have half of the funding they need, Robertson said.
They also haven’t been able to do the outreach they need, so while they have the space for more people, they don’t have the means to care for them, Robertson said.
“We are actively in need of support,” he said.
Councilwoman Debbie Alongis asked whether he had a certain amount of support in mind.
“Ma’am, our needs are far greater than I feel comfortable asking for,” Robertson said.
It requires about $1,400 each month to care for one person, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, he said. Considering expenses of room, board, transportation, and more, those numbers add up very quickly, he said.
Councilman Mike Fletcher to approve $25,000 as a donation, which was seconded by Councilman Mike Cassata. With Councilman Joe Mento absent from the meeting, the council passed the motion unanimously.
“We’re not a rich community, but we understand what you’re doing and we want to be able to participate and help you as we can,” Fletcher said.
City attorney Alan Petrov pointed out that municipalities cannot give funds without receiving some form of recognition in return, and Robertson agreed that some form of recognition would be given.
Despite the requirement, receiving any kind of acknowledgement is not the point of Quintana’s donation, council members agreed.
“I am a veteran,” Fletcher said. “However, I don’t think that any of us are doing this for any form of recognition, and I would suggest that my council members agree with me that whatever form of recognition, you put in lowercase letters on the third page. It’s not for us. It’s not for you — it’s for them. They paid for something.”
