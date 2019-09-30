FREEPORT — Tears welled up in the eyes of some members of the Freeport police force as people gathered to remember a fallen colleague.
K-9 Gass was remembered during a memorial service Friday as a valued and respected officer who assisted with the arrests of multiple drug offenders, dozens of SWAT operations and the seizure of thousands of dollars in cash during his five years of service, Chief Ray Garivey said.
The 7-year-old German Shepherd died Sept. 14 from a twisted intestine.
Gass had many admirable virtues including loyalty, submission and an understanding of his duty to the community, Pastor James McEntire of Faith Baptist Church said during his eulogy.
“Gass has really raised his own memorial, and it is simply ours to consider as a fitting reminder of his service to our community and the Freeport police department,” McEntire said.
Gass served not only Freeport, but surrounding areas, many of hwom sent representatives to the memorial, Garivey said.
“We are so honored to celebrate his life and his service to our community and the Brazoria County community," Garivey said. "Numerous times, he was called out by other agencies to assist them and we are very honored for the support we have here today.”
Other K-9 officers will normally show up to support fello officers, Garivey said. K-9 Officer Bruce Stewart and his partner Lobo came from Dickinson to show their support.
Stewart has been a K-9 handler for 29 years and losing a police dog is hard, he said. But it has never kept him from wanting to train with another K-9, he said.
Mayor Troy Brimage has already approved the Freeport Police Department obtaining a new K-9. Although still in mourning, Gass’ handler, Officer Blake Wagner, plans to take on the new police dog and is excited to do so, Detective Clay Hutcherson said after the memorial.
Gass was more than just an animal or tool. He was the protector and best friend of Wagner and will be greatly missed, Garivey said.
“Some folks don’t quite understand what a K-9 means to us. A K-9 is a cop who puts their life on the line for their job and other officers,” Garivey said.
