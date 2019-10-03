BRAZORIA — The city just had its utility fund end the month “in the black” for the first time in years, officials say.
“The utility fund has actually been losing money for the past two years, maybe longer,” City Manager Olan Massingill said. “Instead of utilities making money throughout the year, they were slowly losing money every month.”
The city always started out with a balanced or surplus budget at the beginning of the year, but it didn’t have a balanced fund to carry over from the previous year, Massingill said.
A big part of the problem was the utility meters, he said. The operating system that automatically reads the meters was not correctly collecting data, Massingill said. Sometimes it was a bad meter, sometimes it was a bad radio or “smart point” that transmits the data, he said.
Staff updated the programming and now use Tyler Technologies Smart Meters with Senus operating software, Massingill said.
This system allows the city to see customer leaks, communication errors and stale meters that have had no water usage in 72 hours from the city’s offices, he said. That way, they know exactly which meter to check in the field, he said.
“We had a bunch of meters in the field that were absolutely reading no flow,” Mayor Roger Shugart said.
Public works has already changed out many meters and they still have more than 100 they are working on, he said.
“What we’ve done has put the utility fund in the black already,” Shugart said.
Another problem was when the system’s wireless internet went down, it lost all its memory, he said. That has been repaired and the system is now properly calculating the rates for utility bills, he said.
Brazoria residents will only experience a utility bill increase of 18 cents, which was Brazosport Water Authority’s increase, Massingill said.
The utility fund also accounted for many assets that were 60 to 70 years old, Shugart said, adding that comes with a lot of depreciation in the fund. The numerous sewer and infrastructure projects in the city should help ease that portion of the fund, he said.
On Wednesday, the city manager did a final walkthrough with engineers and contractors of the sewer project on the west side of town, Massingill said.
That project replaced sewer line and manholes near Washington Street and Proebstle Street, he said. It increased the size of the sewer line and was funded by Community Block Development Grant funds, Massingill said.
After the sewer line replacements are complete, the city will begin smoke testing the lines to tackle the infiltration problem, Shugart said. This will all contribute to better sewage during rainstorms so people can flush their toilets, he said.
