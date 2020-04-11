From farmers down the retail chain to grocery stores and food banks, the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted the food supply, leaving growers with crops in storage, grocery stores prices fluctuating and food banks without enough to meet increasing demands, those in the farm-to-market chain say.
THE FARMER
Damon-area farmer Jason Fojtik, a board member in the Brazoria County Farm Service Agency, part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development office, farms corn and soybeans and raises cattle.
“The commodity market has changed. Our corn and soybean prices have plummeted, and the cotton prices have plummeted,” Fojtik said. “Everything is being affected down the chain starting with corn; its prices are down about 15 percent.”
“Basically, as of April, all of the commodity markets have tanked,” he said.
The demand for cotton also has decreased because of a slowdown in manufacturing as the world battles the coronavirus, he said.
“Cottonseed oil used to be a major seller for its use in feed, and now that’s all affected,” Fojtik said.
He works alongside several of his family members, he said.
“We’re in all of this mess together. I know that some other farmers’ teams are affected by the social distancing issue, but we aren’t,” Fojtik said.
Fojtik is pushing forward despite the tanking market.
“We just planted corn and cotton, and I’m waiting to plant beans,” Fojtik said. “The thing is, if the price is not there, it’s not profitable with the commodity market the way it is, but we’ve planned to plant our crop already, and we’re going to do just that.”
A lot of farmers are wondering if they should abandon their fields instead of pouring more money into their cultivation, he said.
“We’re not going to let our crop go; I’m not that type of person, but it’s harder, for sure,” Fojtik said. “I don’t have any soybeans up; those about to go up. Everything is fertilized ready to go up.”
His farm is planning to lose a lot of potential revenue, he said.
“Cotton prices, for one, are suffering, because there is just not the demand all along the chain,” Fojtik said. “But we are still preparing our crop to be ready in August, hoping for the best.”
Fojtik’s uncle, James Jakubec, helps his nephew around the farm. He also farms soybeans and has his season’s crop remotely in storage, he said.
“I had a lot and I put it all in storage and then this hit and, honestly, I don’t know if anyone is going to buy them,” he said.
Rodney Mowery farms feed grain and rice with his son, Daniel, in Rosharon.
Mowery is thankful to not feel as affected by the pandemic as some other farmers he knows are feeling, he said.
“We do not have any hired hands, because we do all of our work, just my son and I, and so there is not any outside labor,” Mowery said. “But, there are some farms that have employees and, with the virus out there, their crops cannot get collected and processed and whatnot.”
He has not encountered any problems with rice production and distribution, he said.
“In our farm, and I think this applies also especially in Brazoria County, which has a lot of large-scale crop productions, I’m not seeing an issue yet,” Mowery said. “I acknowledge that I may.”
One issue he is preparing for is in the export of his rice.
“We hope to not encounter any restrictions, but we’re planning for whatever’s ahead,” Mowery said.
DISTRIBUTION
Brazosport Cares food pantry is seeing shortages in many items people like to keep in their kitchens.
“There is a whole bunch of demand and there are certain things in terms of supply that we are having a hard time getting ahold of, including pastas, canned goods, peanut butter, stuff like that,” Brazosport Cares Development Associate Nicole Larson said. “I think we’re experiencing issues that affect farmers down to us.”
While the pantry has access to a lot of fresh produce, Larson said, a shortage of volunteers is affecting distribution.
“The Houston Food Bank, which is where we source a lot of our food from, isn’t able to get most stuff out because they don’t have the volunteer base to have them go out,” Larson said. “They source their food from grocery stores and the USDA, among other sources, and they don’t have the support right now to get it all out there.”
Brazosport Cares Executive Director Christy Frey said the food bank is providing local pantries more fresh produce, because that is what they have to donate, she said.
“They’ve actually switched their model to giving us fresh produce right now,” Frey said.
On the other hand, Interfaith Food Basket Executive Director Lisa Owsley sees no uptake in produce, she said — but she is seeing more new faces.
“We generally served somewhere about 50 clients per week prior to all of this, and now it’s about 60 to 65 per week, and they tend to be new,” Owlsley said.
THE GROCER
Store Manager Tyler Grant of Arlans in Freeport said the store was greatly lacking in supply, but now shoppers appear to be calming down and the markets are as well, he said.
“The craziness has settled down, I believe,” Grant said. “Egg prices shot up, but now they are going back down because the prices went so high that customers stopped buying what they used to buy.”
“It’s basic economics,” he said.
Low on supply, price goes up, he said, and price goes back down once the inventory is up.
“I think that supply and demand will balance out soon as people are adapting,” Grant said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.