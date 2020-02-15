Angleton
Man charged in barricade situation
A 35-year-old Angleton man who was involved in a standoff lasting more than seven hours Thursday was charged with terroristic threat on a peace officer and criminal trespass, Angleton Police Sgt. Cameron Parsons said.
About 12:30 p.m., officers were sent to the 300 block of Phillips Road, where a woman said her neighbor, was trying to burglarize her property and attack her dogs, according to a news release from Parsons.
The neighbor went back to his home and refused to come out, threatening to shoot the arriving officers, according to the release.
After establishing a perimeter of the area and closing off Phillips Road, the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office Mental Health and Special Response Team assisted the Angleton Police Department in negotiating a peaceful surrender just before 7:30 p.m., a news release states.
The man was booked in the Brazoria County jail, where he remained Friday afternoon on bonds totaling $11,500 for the Class A misdemeanor, according to online jail records.
