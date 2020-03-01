With early voting in the books, local party officials are gearing up for an unpredictable election night Tuesday.
More than 34,000 early votes were cast during the 10-day span, according to numbers provided by the Brazoria County Elections Office, an increase of more than 11,000 from the last presidential election cycle in 2016 when neither party had an incumbent. This time, however, races closer to home are compelling people to vote as Brazoria County will pick a new sheriff and Texas House District 25 will pick a new representative for the first time in more than two decades.
The Republican primary had more than double the turnout of the Democrats with 24,340 votes compared to 10,189. The Republicans have 22 contested races to the Democrats’ nine.
Elections Clerk Susan Cunningham expects the high turnout to be complemented with a strong Election Day.
“In our first week of early voting, we had higher turnouts since the 2016 election,” Cunningham said. “There is a lot of general interest not only in the presidential election but the local elections as well.”
Gauging the interest in the Republican primaries has not seemed too difficult, Brazoria County Republican Chair Shayne Green said. The party faithful have been energized by unhappiness with President Donald Trump’s impeachment, he said.
Unhappiness also is fueling her party’s turnout, Brazoria County Democratic Party Chairwoman Kris McGarvey said, because many people just aren’t happy with their current situation. She added the smaller Democratic turnout could result from undecided voters in the presidential primary.
The GOP has put a lot of focus on House District 25, Congressional District 22, Brazoria County sheriff and County Court-at-Law No. 1, Greene said. All have at least three candidates seeking the office.
“These are all contested races,” Green said. “A lot of advertisements have helped, and we look at all four of these races as really important.”
There are no Democrats running for either County Court-at-Law No. 1 or sheriff, meaning the Republican primary winner will be the de facto winner of the office.
Five Republicans are running for the District 25 seat held since 1996 by House Speaker Dennis Bonnen, who is not seeking reelection. The GOP winner will face Democrat Patrick Henry, who is unopposed in his primary.
“We have a strong chance to turn that seat blue for the first time in years,” McGarvey said.
The city of Pearland remained the most active for voters, keeping the city a sought-out area for both chairs. With almost 7,700 early votes tallied there, McGarvey and Greene recognize the weight Pearland and its more than 120,000 residents can carry in an election.
“Pearland is definitely one of our target areas,” McGarvey said. “We are the most optimistic in that area. More people are moving in that area, but I wouldn’t rule out any of the south locations.”
Green also views Pearland as must-win territory.
“Concern is certainly increasing and we have to keep watch of it for sure,” he said. “A lot of Harris County residents are moving in there and we just have to communicate better.”
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.
