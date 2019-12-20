FREEPORT — Of eight proposed changes to the election charter, council voted to approve seven items for the May 2 ballot at their meeting this week, with term limits for council members being emphasized.
Approved for the ballot in May, council adopted a change of two three-year terms as opposed to three two-year terms for council members.
Term limits were previously adopted as a means of limiting service by one person, City Manager Tim Kelty said.
Adding a year to the term period is a way to create consistency, Kelty said.
“It’s really about getting some consistency and stability,” Kelty said. “I did support the recommendation, but the people of Freeport need to ultimately decide in May. Two years is really not enough time to accomplish everything. ... Most people when elected don’t understand until they really get in there, especially with there being term limits.”
Councilman Ken Green agreed that extending the term by one year was a better way to make sure goals are being met.
“It’s just harder to get things done in two years,” Green said during council Monday night.
The Charter Review Committee meets every two years to make recommendations, Kelty said.
Generally, the changes are made to update old practices, Kelty said.
“It’s a thankless job being a charter review member but they do a great job,” Mayor Brooks Bass said. “My personal opinion is I voted for the charter change (about term limits) last time and I still think that’s a good thing. That’s still my stance.”
Council declined raises for both the mayor and council proposed by the committee. Currently, the mayor receives $200 per month and council members receive $100 per month. The committee made a recommendation to double that.
Other changes included granting the city attorney the right to live outside of Brazoria County. Current language of the charter states the city attorney must be a voter of the county in order to work for the city.
“I believe the attorney (charter rule) got put in there in the past without thinking it through entirely,” Kelty said. “Municipal law is very specialized field. When we start looking at proposals from attorneys that have that experience, we were very, very limited.”
Kelty said the stipulation about where a city attorney should live is an unusual inclusion.
Other changes the committee recommended include that all resolutions and ordinances adopted by the council should be published, election dates should be standardized in accordance with the state, the city can adopt, modify and carry out plans proposed by the Planning Commission, ordinances and adopted proposals can be maintained electronically and city boundaries should be updated.
All proposed changes will go on the ballot May 2.
