ANGLETON — Take a county-western artist, an author and a savory steak dinner and you have the Brazoria County Library System Foundation’s annual “Evening with the Authors.”
The Brazoria County Library System Foundation’s 10th annual event is 6 p.m. Thursday at the Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing St., Angleton, featuring Moe Bandy, a country-western artist, and Scot England, co-author of his autobiography, “Lucky Me.”
Tickets for the dinner will be $45 per person and include a steak dinner.
Attendees will be in for a treat as Bandy and his band entertain guests with music after dinner, Brazoria County Library System Foundation member Mary Meyers said.
“They are going to play a few tunes with us,” she said.
England will share with guests how a book comes together and what the publishing process is like, Meyers said.
Proceeds from the dinner and auction will be used to fund pop-up libraries at locations around the county, Adult Program Coordinator Tom West said.
Residents would be able to access e-books and e-material at different places throughout the community without having to use their own WiFi, West said.
“Any place where the public waits,” he said. “(The goal is) bringing material out to where the people are.”
This allows the library system to make eBooks available to areas of the county where there is no physical library, West said.
“It’s like a hotspot, but it only lets you go to one site and you can only access the books we have preselected,” he said.
Meyers said she loves having author dinners because she feels that’s part of the library foundation’s mission to get the community more involved in writing and reading.
“You get to hear authors talk about their writing experience,” she said. “It is something that I naturally gravitated to.”
Tickets can be purchased from any Foundation board member, any branch library or by calling the Brazoria County Library Administration office at 979-864-505. Residents also can call Meyers at 979-297-5898.
