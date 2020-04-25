ANGLETON — Keeping people apart is one of the advised ways to minimize the spread of the novel coronavirus, but for those in abusive situations, creating distance from their abuser is more difficult, experts say.
Resources to protect women from domestic violence is still available, including accommodating them in a shelter, Women’s Center Executive Director David Moore said.
“We are still taking in those seeking shelter services,” Moore said.
Women’s Center officials are seeing an increased number of cases since the pandemic arrived, Moore said, both from abusers seeking charges with police or county prosecutors having to file them against a suspected abuser.
“The biggest challenge we’re having lately is obviously keeping up with current clients and checking in to see how they are doing as we are seeing an uptick in calls within the past month,” Moore said.
Much of that contact needs to be handled without coming face to face with the abused woman, he said.
Screening and consultation take place over the phone, including a time frame evaluation of the affected person or family’s situation, Moore said. When a case is filed with the court system, a background check into the family situation, he said.
“The background check determines whether or not they need our residential services or if we can help them remotely,” Moore said. “Overall, the screening process hasn’t changed, but the influx of new cases has.”
Couples spending more time together correlates to the increase number of cases, Brazoria County District Attorney Jeri Yenne said.
“So your normal routine is that you go to work, and when your whole life has been altered, it’s a massive stressor,” Yenne said. “You’re modifying how you interact because you are modifying their social life in its entirety, and a lot of people look forward to going to work, and a big portion of that social life, that break in the monotony, is gone.”
Some people are still in the relationship and aren’t ready to take the step of removing themselves, he said.
“Our non-residentials are people that have a safe place to be,” Moore said. “We’ll work with them for peer support, crisis intervention, domestic violence education and a legality assessment.”
Residential space in shelters has been reduced to accommodate social distancing orders, he said.
“Our residential services have unfortunately been cut in half due to the number of cases we can provide,” Moore said. “We are only able to have one family per room in order to keep each family safe and separated.”
The center’s biggest concern is an outbreak would affect their facilities, though so far they have been able to prevent that.
“We have the right measures in place, we believe, to have prevented any cases coming out of our facilities,” Moore said. “Should anything happen, we’ll make sure to keep everyone safe, separated and healthy, and myself and my board have ideas in place with how that would work.”
Yenne knows the numbers have increased, but could not provide an exact percentage, she said.
“I can’t give you figures as to how much cases have increased, but it’s a noticeable increase,” Yenne said. “But there isn’t that case-subject analysis available that there used to be, and when people are not out and about, there are going to be fewer arrests anyway.”
The center is also the county resource for domestic violence services toward men, Moore said.
“We’ve had fewer requests toward men, but whenever there is a need, what we would do in that situation is we would provide them a safe place for them to go in the county,” he said. “Most of the men we deal with will be non-residential and will be guided toward resources to overcome their trauma, as well as educational resources, because it’s just proven that it’s been more difficult for men to reach out for help, by even just trying to overcome the roles ingrained in their minds.”
Anyone affected by domestic violence in Southern Brazoria County can call 979-849-5166 for assistance, and northern Brazoria county residents can call 281-585-0902. Lines are open 24 hours a day, Moore said.
