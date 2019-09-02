CLUTE — In an effort to strengthen their mission statement of graduating each student to be future-ready, Brazosport ISD has continued its mentorship program for the second year in a row.
There are two different mentoring groups, Club Belay, which aims to reach teens in group settings, and LIFT UP, which is one-on-one mentoring for second through 12th grades.
Sharon Ritchie, the district volunteer mentor liaison and former teacher, believes mentoring is a crucial part in helping children grow into successful adults.
“Any time a mentor comes along and is a quality role model for our students, they support them and help them make good decisions, they encourage them and give them hope, which we aim to do through our district goal of every student reaching success and finding their full potential,” Ritchie said.
LIFT UP, which stands for Leaders Inspiring the Future Today, is based in BISD and aims to help students by assigning them a compatible mentor with whom they have one-on-one meetings about anything that concerns the student.
“LIFT UP represents the way we encourage each other to reach our full potential,” Ritchie said. “We connect a caring, encouraging adult, a positive role model with a student, and that adult agrees to do it for the duration of the school year.”
Aside from educational advice, Ritchie also hopes that the programs can help students develop good decision-making and interpersonal skills.
“We want our students to be successful adults in academics but also emotionally and help boost their self-confidence. Things like character are important to us because they play into a successful adult life,” Ritchie said.
Club Belay, not based within the school district, aims to reach high school teenagers in group settings in order to talk about more serious topics.
“Club Belay is a program for Brazosport and Brazoswood High School during lunches and it is a club where students can find a healthy community,” Melanie Ward, student services coordinator at True To Life Ministries, said. “We have a large group discussion about a topic that teenagers need to hear, then we break off into small groups and have deep conversations about the topic.”
The mentors chosen for both clubs often have faced obstacles in life and are often paired with a student going through a similar situation in order for the mentor to best guide them.
“With LIFT UP we’re looking at partnering students up with a mentor that has similar circumstances that have happened to them in life, similar interests, similar personality traits to where the relationship can be formed with the mentee,” Allison Jasso, coordinator of guidance and counseling, said.
The goal for Club Belay from True To Life Ministries is to give teens a safe space where they can leave the stressors of school and life behind and communicate with good role models.
“True To Life Ministries helps people go onto their next step,” Ward said. “It helps people set goals, and move forward and help people get unstuck. We try to instill hope into people that you can get unstuck and you can move forward in your life. We help people break down barriers.”
The mentoring program is open to anyone who can donate their time during the school day and wants to help students grow.
“We’re looking for anyone that can give 30 minutes per week that will be consistent and that will be willing to build a relationship with the student that they work with. The student needs to know they can count on their mentor,” Jasso said.
Those interested in becoming a mentor can find more information at www.brazosportisd.net under the community tab.
