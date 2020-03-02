ANGLETON — If Laura Knapp could speak to the scholarship recipients, she would tell them to believe in themselves and not to give up on their dreams.
“Don’t let other people give you false limitations,” Knapp said. “Shoot for your dreams; don’t let stereotypes or other people’s negative attitudes hold you back. You can accomplish anything you set your mind to.”
That’s part of what her Angleton ISD education instilled in her, she said, and it has served her well.
Born and raised in Angleton, Knapp was accepted to West Point her senior year of high school, and eventually achieved the rank of colonel in the U.S. Army. She now serves at the Pentagon, where her team supports the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff to help him provide the best military advice to President Trump.
Closer to home, Knapp was the featured guest speaker for the Angleton Alumni Association’s fourth annual Handbags and Gladrags. The event is the Association’s only fundraiser to raise money for scholarships for graduating seniors, event chairwoman Debra Morris said.
“We try to award two scholarships a year that are $1,000 each, depending on how much money we make,” she said. “If we have extra funds, we do extra.”
Extra proceeds raised from the event will go into the scholarship fund for next year, Morris said.
Some of the handbags and gladrags for the silent auction are donated by alumni and community members, while others come from thrift stores, vintage shops and estate sales, she said.
“Once the purses — we have a $10 table — if they don’t make it in the auction, they go to the $10 table. Everything that’s leftover or was not auction-worthy to begin with, we donate it to the Women’s Center,” Morris said.
The Alumni Association thought it would be something the community could enjoy and an event that Angleton students would benefit from, she said.
Handbags and Gladrags is always at the original Angleton High School campus on Downing Street, which was the middle school when Knapp attended, she said.
“We think it’s important to have it here,” Morris said. “We hope to always be able to have it here.”
In 2018, Knapp was named a Distinguished Angleton Alumni. She was not able to attend the event because she was deployed to Afghanistan — which was part of why she was glad to be a part of Handbags and Gladrags this year.
“For me, this is a way to say thank you to the community — not only for that, but also for really just the great education and loving and supportive community I grew up in,” Knapp said.
Angleton was a great place to grow up — a place that enabled children to dream big and gave them the tools to succeed, Knapp said.
“I’ve had an incredible career and I’ve been greatly blessed,” Knapp said. “I do believe it was made possible by the foundation I received here in Angleton.”
