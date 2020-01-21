PEARLAND — A man accused of arranging to buy a Glock handgun through Snapchat then fatally shooting the seller remains in the Brazoria County jail, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Amar Jackson, 18, was arrested and charged with murder in the death of Jesse Habada, also 18, after the two met at Habada’s home to buy and sell a gun, court records show.
Before 6 p.m. Jan. 8, Habada listed the handgun for sale on Snapchat, Habada’s roommate and another witness told detectives, court records indicate.
Detectives observed a conversation between Habada and a Snapchat user with the handle ‘amar2live1’ (Jackson), which indicated the two made a deal about the purchase of the gun, records show.
The Snapchat user said he was on his way to Habada’s home and would be driving a white Nissan Altima, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Video surveillance obtained by investigators showed Jackson arriving at Habada’s home and pulling out a handgun, shooting at Habada before grabbing some items off the couch and leaving, court records indicate. Habada died of his wounds.
At the time of the shooting, another man could bee seen inside the apartment on the video, but he left when shots were fired, according to the complaint.
About a week after the incident, Jackson willingly came to the Pearland Police Department to talk about the shooting, records show.
Jackson admitted he went to Habada’s apartment to buy the handgun and fired shots toward Habada after he saw two other people in the apartment, court records indicate.
The 18-year-old told detectives Habada asked him to come alone, and when he saw other people inside the apartment, he feared for his safety and shot Habada with a gun he brought with him, according to court records.
Jackson told investigators he took the Glock handgun he intended to buy and stashed it in his younger brother’s guitar case at his home, court records indicate.
Jackson said the gun used to shoot Habada was thrown out of his car window somewhere in Houston, the complaint shows.
If convicted, Jackson faces up to life in prison for the first-degree felony. He remains in jail on an $800,000 bond, online jail records show.
