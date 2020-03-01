DANBURY — The Danbury ISD Education Foundation handed out almost $58,000 in grants to the district’s teachers last week, a $10,000 increase from the awards distributed last fall.
Faculty and education foundation representatives, followed by the Danbury ISD drumline, paraded down Danbury ISD elementary, middle, and high school hallways to surprise 14 teachers with their awarded grants.
“When we first started out, over five years ago, grants were not more than $50,” foundation President Celia Lewis said. “Thanks to the help of our community, this year we awarded a total of $57,992.85 in grants between Danbury elementary, middle and high schools.”
The spring recipients were selected from 26 applications, the most ever for a grant cycle, Lewis said. The grants will provide aid toward education in a range of subjects, including theater, STEM and computer technology.
“This year one of our grant winners will get to add all kinds of tools for the kids so that they can make outdoor crafts,” she said. “It’ll contribute to a Makerspace for elementary school kids.”
The grants will go toward teaching tools and programs that the small school district cannot afford to fund out of its regular budget.
“We supplement tools that they need in order to help with education, which is why this program is important,” marketing and development volunteer Jessica Jones said.
The education foundation periodically sends emails to all Danbury ISD teachers seeking applications. In addition to the application, teachers must attach an essay describing why they’d need the funds. They have two months to apply.
“Every year over 95 percent goes back to the teachers,” Lewis said. “Every grant period we zero out our account.”
Danbury’s foundation is different because it is all volunteers, she said. Everyone in the organization is personally invested with the students as members of this community, Lewis said, making local fundraisers the foundation’s primary means of support.
“We generally fund most of our grants with money made from our events,” she said. “We have a couple coming up, and we encourage everyone to attend.”
The next fundraiser is the Sixth Annual Awards Breakfast, which will be at 8:30 a.m. May 8 at the St. Anthony Center, 1523 Main St. Tickets are $25 and there are sponsorship opportunities of up to $5,000.
For information on events and how to donate, visit danburyeducationfoundation.org.
