CLUTE — Some peering into the gigantic jaws of a Tyrannosaurus rex fossil, excited children were able to immerse themselves in something out of a “Jurassic Park” film Saturday in Clute.
Brazosport Museum of Natural Sciences’ annual Dinosaur Weekend offered a chance for people of all ages to step back in time and learn about the creatures that walked the Earth millions of years ago.
The two-day event featured “Dinosaur George” Blasing, a paleontologist and animal behavior specialist, who travels the country speaking about his continued research on the prehistoric creatures. On Saturday, visitors were able to experience Dinosaur George’s traveling mini-museum and consult Blasing about the long-lost creatures.
Blasing said he wanted to both entertain and educate children about dinosaurs.
“What we have brought is a variety of animals from life before the age of dinosaurs, through the age of dinosaurs and then life after,” he said. “It is just an assortment. We also tried to focus on some of the Texas animals. Within our pieces that we have here, we brought some Texas animals so that kids especially can see that there was a lot of things living right here.”
His main goal is to give children the inspiration to go home and read books and learn more, Blasing said.
“My hope is that they saw an animal that they never heard of,” he said. “We don’t just bring the same things that most museums have. We bring very obscure things so that you motivate kids to be able to understand that there is much more out there than they may think.”
The dinosaur pieces shown Saturday are not even his full collection, Blasing said.
“My entire collection would fill a room twice this size,” he said.
The traveling museum gives the community an opportunity to see a collection of fossils not usually available in Brazosport, said Wanda Coker, president of the museum.
“We have done Dinosaur Day for, I think over 20 years,” she said. “Kids love dinosaurs. It is just something that sticks with us.”
Between the fossils and residents getting to ask Blasing questions about the prehistoric age, it is an interesting, scientific experience for the community, Dinosaur Weekend coordinator Patty Humbird said.
“It is really cool because there are a lot of these fossils that people aren’t going to have another chance to see,” she said. “That is the main thing. And also, just for them to meet George. He is such a personality.”
Connor Behrens is a reporter at The Facts. You can contact him at 979-237-0150.
