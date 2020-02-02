JONES CREEK — It’s impossible to know what jobs will be available for today’s kids when they grow up and enter the workforce. That’s part of why STEM education is becoming increasingly important as it provides students with problem-solving skills.
“Every employer will need kids that can problem solve and collaborate and think critically,” said Chris Gibson, STREAM Lab teacher at Stephen F. Austin STEM Academy. “All those skills that we’re learning here — not to give up, and to always keep trying — we want our kids to be able to do that.”
Stephen F. Austin Elementary STEM Academy’s Family STEM Night provided the perfect opportunity for students to exercise some of those skills they learn in the classroom and for family members to get involved with their children’s excitement about science, technology, engineering and math.
The school came up with 10 different activities for families to do that, teaching them about the different aspects of STEM while making learning fun, school counselor Dani McDonald said.
Activities included paper football, launching straw rockets, building the tallest tower using only provided materials, designing something that would float in a wind tube without flying out and building and flying a glider made from a straw and paper hoops. There was even a coding activity on the computer, an augmented reality activity that involved a special coloring page and an app that made the picture on the page appear like it was three-dimensional and inside the room.
“In my STREAM lab, we do a lot of these kinds of activities where the kids learn to solve problems and collaborate and think a little bit deeper,” Gibson said.
Problem-solving and thinking deeper are large parts of STEM education. STEM is all about figuring it out — failing and trying again until you find the right answer or the right invention, McDonald said.
“We’re trying to tell them, ‘It’s okay to fail,’” McDonald said.
While SFA did not widely advertise the event, it was open to all grade levels and families who wanted to attend, McDonald said.
“We’re trying to increase family engagement too, so anything we can do to bring families into the school,” McDonald said. “We’re trying to really push that. Most schools are.”
Kids could take home some of their creations, including their hoop gliders or straw rockets. The augmented reality app is free, so they could download it at home, and the coding website is also free, so they could do that at home, too, Gibson said.
Before Family STEM Night, the school sent home another optional activity kids could do with their families: Build a bridge out of whatever materials they had at home. There was a lot of participation in that, McDonald said, and the bridges were displayed on tables in the main hallway for visitors to observe
“The kids learn a lot about science and technology, and they love building the stuff that they have set up,” said Jana Eudy, who attended the event with her family. Her daughter, Paige, is a fourth-grader and her son, Ethan, is in second grade, she said.
A handful of Dow employees attended the event to volunteer and help out, including process automation engineer Joseph Stamm.
“An interest and some passion for science in the STEM fields — that’s really where it starts,” Stamm said. “This is certainly a lot more STEM exposure than I had at this age.”
“We wanted to grow and do more, and even told Dow, if y’all have ideas and stuff y’all would like to bring — because we’re doing it once a month,” McDonald said.
All in all, they want the kids to realize learning can be fun, Gibson said. “We love it.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.