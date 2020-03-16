Although there was a steady market for sulphur and it had been known for years that great quantities existed below the earth in Brazoria County, the problem was mining couldn’t be accomplished in an economical manner.
Intrigued by the repeated failure to drive a shaft to the sulphur-impregnated limestone that promised riches, Herman Frasch spent time thinking about alternative methods of releasing the mineral.
By this time Frasch, who was wildcatting for sulphur in Louisiana, had been equally unsuccessful in his efforts, drilling three different sites.
He believed the bright yellow mineral, which could be melted at 240 degrees, could be released in liquid form by pumping it to the surface rather than excavating it in solid form.
This idea led to a series of experiments and calculations to determine the cost of this process in comparison to those by solid mining, and he found it appeared economically feasible.
After considerable study of the areas where sulphur had been located, he began to realize it was to be found beneath dome structures like that in the of the area being drilled by the American Sulphur Co. in Brazoria County.
Frasch filed applications for three patents, with equal shares owned by himself, Frank Rockefeller — a brother of John D. Rockefeller — and F.B. Squires.
Planning to utilize the hot-water process he had developed to free the underlying sulphur, Frasch negotiated with American Sulphur officials to try the process on their lease.
The company had access to the mineral, but that was useless without his process, he told them. He had what appeared to be an economical method of extracting it and was in need of the sulphur deposit.
If his process worked, the liquid sulphur could be pumped to the surface in the same manner as water or oil, and at a cost that would guarantee profit.
Company officials called for some outside experts to consider the proposal. When they could find no overwhelming problem with the idea, they gave the company officials the go-ahead.
Frasch began to acquire the needed equipment and manpower to prove the viability of his process, beginning with a 623-foot test tube that was 10 inches in diameter.
Naysayers cast doubts on the idea of pouring super-heated water hundreds of feet into the earth to extract the sulphur, but Frasch was determined.
He had been just 19 years old when he came from Germany to the United States in 1851, to become a lab assistant in the Philadelphia College of Pharmacy. He had made his mark since, including patenting a process to refine paraffin wax and selling it to the Standard Oil Co.
This had led John D. Rockefeller to convince Frasch to move to Cleveland and establish himself as a consulting chemist.
Since that time, Frasch had bought the Empire Oil Co., including wells and a small refinery in the vicinity of Petrolia, Ontario.
This introduced him to the negative impact of sulphur on his company’s main product, kerosene, causing the fuel to burn with an objectionable odor and smoky, soot-filled flame.
After he managed to discover a means of de-sulphurizing the sour crude oil, John D. Rockefeller began purchasing the Frasch patents as well as oil fields with similar sulphur content in Ohio and Indiana.
Frasch was named the first research director for Standard Oil, with a contract that offered a number of lucrative benefits, including two months of time off each year, in which he could concentrate on his own work.
It was at about this time he became interested in sulphur extraction, realizing a better means was needed than the one currently being used.
In 1912, the Freeport Sulphur Co. was founded, becoming the second in the world to utilize the Frasch method of mining sulphur.
After it leased property at Bryan Mound near the Brazos River in southern Brazoria County, the company opened the county’s first operation that could legitimately be considered an industry as we would define it today.
A legal battle over patent rights began, centered on the Frasch method of sulphur extraction. This method utilized machinery in a process that flushed large quantities of super-hot water — basically steam — into pipelines to melt the sulphur ore.
The molten, high-quality sulphur was then pumped into vats on the surface as a liquid, where it remained virtually undisturbed during the lengthy period needed for the sulphur to cool.
Once the towering mass of the solid, bright-yellow mineral was thoroughly cooled and hardened, the vats were removed and the sulphur was broken apart by machinery into pieces small enough for shipment in boxcars or ships.
In later years, the vats, which originally were made of wood, were replaced by metal, allowing tons of sulphur to be pumped inside to be transformed when it hardened into a small mountain of the shiny yellow mineral.
Eleven locations were involved in sulphur drilling tests in 1910, with commercial quantities found at all except one of the test sites in Brazoria County.
The discovery of sulphur during oil drilling in the area had attracted the attention of Eric P. Swenson, a native Texan who was then the vice president of National City Bank in New York.
Swenson, who had numerous financial ties to Texas, visited Bryan Mound and was immediately impressed by the potential for a new townsite there in connection with the sulphur finds.
In “Brimstone: The Stone that Burns,” author William Haynes notes that Swenson had promoted two town sites in West Texas and envisioned a bustling city here, “a free port” (hence the name of the sulphur company) at the mouth of the Brazos, the biggest of Texas’ rivers.
He envisioned this site as becoming a rival to Galveston and Corpus Christi, an ocean outlet for the fast-growing town of Houston.
Next week: Brazoria County’s sulphur mines spawn new town.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.