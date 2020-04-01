ANGLETON — As a Pearland teenager lays under hospital care, the COVID-19 has proven to affect people young or old with potentially deadly results.
As the virus spreads further within the community, Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta emphasized it shows no bias, with county cases affecting people from young children to octogenarians.
“People don’t have immunity to this,” Sebesta said. “It is a new virus that can manifest into something more serious, no matter what age you are.”
Sixteen more Brazoria County residents are fighting COVID-19, the disease spawned by the coronavirus, bringing the total positive tests to 95. That was offset by some good news — the number of people fully recovered doubled to 10, including a Clute girl between 5 and 10 years old whose illness was announced last week and the Alvin couple whose cases were the county’s first.
Brazoria Mayor Roger Shugart, whose city learned of its first confirmed case Tuesday, wonders what more can be said for people to realize how dangerous the virus can be.
“I don’t think people are taking this as serious as they should,” Shugart said. “It is frightening. If we don’t pay attention to what our government is telling us, then what is the point?”
What county government told residents Tuesday was they need to spend more time apart. Sebesta extended the Stay Safe at Home order through April 30, aligning Brazoria County’s recommendations with those of state and federal leaders.
“We will continue to listen to medical experts,” Sebesta said. “If they recommend something, we will consider those.”
Shugart believes things will definitely get worse before they can become better.
“They haven’t ordered us to stay at home yet, but it’s heading that way,” Shugart said. “I think we should start wearing masks at this point.”
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
Among the 16 positives announced Tuesday, a Pearland man and woman in her 20s, a Pearland man in his 40s, a Pearland man in his 50s, two Rosharon men in their 50s, a Alvin man and woman in his 20s, and a Brazoria man in his 50s are recovering at home.
The Pearland teenager, a Manvel man in his 70s, another Manvel man in his 80s, an Alvin man in his 40s, and a Pearland man in his 40s are among the 15 patients hospitalized.
The status of another 50 to 60-year-old Pearland man and a 60 to 70-year-old Rosharon man wasn’t immediately known Tuesday evening.
West Columbia learned of the first positive tests among its residents Monday.
“West Columbia is not an isolated island,” Mayor Laurie Kincannon said. “Our city hall staff has been prepping for weeks. We send our prayers for this young man’s recovery and all of those affected by the virus. We will continue to monitor our citizens’ response to this event and keep them informed.”
Once a person was tested positive nearby, Brazoria City Manager Olan Massingill knew the virus was coming their way.
“We have been waiting since West Columbia announced theirs,” Massingill said. “It was just a matter of time.”
Brazoria continues to ask its residents to shelter at home unless it is necessary, Massingill said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.