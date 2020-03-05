Out of a pool of 15 Republicans fighting for the Congressional District 22 nomination after Pete Olson’s retirement, the lone candidate from Brazoria County finished fourth.
Troy Nehls and Kathaleen Wall will go to a runoff election after earning 29,565 votes, or 40.5 percent, and 14,156 votes or 19.39 percent, respectively, according to complete but unofficial results reported to the Texas Secretary of State’s office.
The winner of the runoff will face Democratic nominee Sri Preston Kulkarni, who received 34,579 votes or 53.05 percent out of a pool of four candidates. Since he gained the majority of votes, he won’t be subject to a runoff with the second-place finisher, the unofficial results indicate.
Pierce Bush, the grandson of George H. W. Bush, came in third among Republicans with 11,257 votes or 15.42 percent, the numbers show.
Greg Hill, a former Pearland city councilman who resigned from his County-Court-at-Law No. 1 judge seat eight months into the four-year term to run for Congress, finished with 10,279 votes, or 14.08 percent, according to the results.
This put him slightly behind Bush, and the other 11 candidates were not nearly as close. After Hill, Dan Matthews came in fifth with 2,163 votes or 2.96 percent.
“Fort Bend County is always going to dominate CD 22,” Hill said Wednesday.
The district includes most of Fort Bend County, parts of northern Brazoria County and southeastern parts of Harris County.
The reality is Fort Bend County makes up almost 70 percent of the district’s vote, so candidates from there will have an advantage, he said.
Nehls is Fort Bend County sheriff and Wall, a technology consultant, lives in Sugar Land. Bush didn’t live in the district when he announced his campaign in December, but said he would move there if elected.
Hill campaigned throughout the entire district in Brazoria, Harris and Fort Bend counties, he said.
“We tried to hit it as much as we could,” Hill said. “We did the best we could and it just wasn’t good enough.”
Hill did come out on top in Brazoria County with 5,633 votes, or 38.2 percent, Brazoria County Elections Division data shows. Bush followed with 3,284 votes or 22.27 percent.
Hill also got second place in Harris County, narrowly ahead of Nehls and about 15 percent behind Wall, the county’s election division shows.
Unless the district lines are redrawn to give Fort Bend County its own district in 2021, it would be difficult for a Brazoria County candidate to come out on top, Hill said. For now, he’s relaxing.
“I’m going to enjoy spring break with my wife and kids down in Surfside,” he said.
If a district is redrawn to give him a better chance, he’ll consider another run, he said.
The way Congressional District 22 favors Fort Bend County is similar to how Texas House District 25 favors Brazoria County candidates over those from Matagorda County, which shares the district, County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
“It would be extraordinarily difficult for them to pull it off just like it would be extraordinarily difficult to have a Brazoria County candidate win that district,” he said.
Mitch Thames, the lone Matagorda County candidate for House District 25, came out on top with 1,754 votes in Matagorda County with Rhonda Seth coming in second with 963 votes.
That failed to help either candidate, as Thames got only 229 votes in Brazoria County and Seth got the second-lowest number with 3,621, Texas Secretary of State data shows.
In Fort Bend County, Nehls got 27,161 votes or 52.01 percent, the county’s elections division reported.
“It’s Fort Bend County’s district no matter how outstanding of a candidate you have,” Sebesta said.
The District 22 seat is one to watch in the general election, as Olson won his reelection in 2018 by 5 percent over Kulkarni as the demographics of Fort Bend County are substantially different than when the lines were drawn in 2011.
“It has the potential to be a very close race,” Sebesta said.
Kulkarni is a descendant of Sam Houston and hopes to be the first Asian American from Texas in Congress, according to his campaign website.
Hill hoped to see higher numbers of votes for him and voter turnout throughout the district, he said.
“I was just hoping to make everybody proud,” Hill said. “I think we fought hard.”
