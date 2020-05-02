CLUTE
Drainage district sets remote meeting
The public is invited to join the Velasco Drainage District board and staff when they meet via teleconference Tuesday.
The Board of Supervisors will review and consider Phase 2 drainage plans for the construction of the new Brazoswood High School, according to the agenda.
Other business will include maintenance of a 6-inch pipeline crossing the Dow Waste Water Canal and Levee Road, responses to the COVID-19 emergency, damage to drainage structure at CR 856 and Hurricane Harvey litigation.
The meeting will take place at 2 p.m. Anyone who wishes to sit in can call 1-866-899-4679 and enter access code 852-014-909. For information, visit www.velascodrainagedistrict.com.
FREEPORT
Council to discuss sales tax repayment
Freeport City Council plans to decide whether to enter a 58-month local sales and use tax payback agreement with the Texas Comptroller at its next meeting.
If approved, the amount of $533,636.43 will be divided across 57 monthly payments of $9,201 with a final payment of $9,179.43
The state issued the city a portion of sales tax in error from September 2015 through October 2018, from a business that had moved out of Freeport during that time, officials said at previous meeting.
The council will also have a public hearing on the replatting of the Muhm and Halbin Subdivision, a two-lot subdivision of the Lolita Ruth McNeill Muhm-called 2.437 acre tract.
Staff has also recommended authority to negotiate and execute a contract for engineering services to Freese and Nichols to work on damages caused by Hurricane Harvey.
The meeting is at 6 p.m. Monday.
Interested residents can access the public hearing by dialing 425-436-6312 and using access code 315225. It is also available to view or listen online at join.freeconference.com/city_council_05042020 by entering the same access code, 315225.
LAKE JACKSON
Council to have in-person meeting
Lake Jackson City Council will meet in person Monday, though agenda items include canceling regular gatherings to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 25 Oak Drive.
Agenda items include considering whether to close the outdoor pool for the rest of the year, cancel the regular July 4 fireworks display and cancel the 2020 Festival of Lights.
The council will also consider offering additional assistance to local businesses during the disaster, according to the agenda.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.