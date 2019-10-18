Doctors recommended the family of Abigail Arias, the internationally beloved 7-year-old honorary Freeport police officer, prepare her for hospice care after years of fighting a rare cancer, her father announced.
The Angleton girl was 4 years old when she was diagnosed in February 2017 with stage 4 Wilms’ tumor, a form of kidney cancer most often found in young children. After rounds of treatment, the cancer returned.
Since doctors told Abigail’s family 11 months ago nothing else could medically be done for her stage 4 cancer, the Arias family set out to let Abigail have a normal life — albeit an extra-special one.
Abigail gained international attention after meeting and expressing her dreams to be a police officer to Freeport Police Chief Ray Garivey, who swore her in as Freeport Officer 758 in February.
Abigail has become an easily recognizable face in the community, attending numerous events as a special guest, including visiting the White House after an invitation from the Secret Service last month.
Abigail started experiencing intense pain Tuesday, her father, Ruben Arias, announced in a video.
“Abigail began to experience some severe pain in her left side,” he said.
They met with her oncology team with intentions of mitigating the pain, Ruben Arias said, and scans showed her left lung is about 75 percent consumed by a tumor and the right lung is not far behind.
“They advised us to go ahead and start preparing to get with … the hospice to begin planning her medication to help with the medication as the tumors continue to grow,” he said.
This doesn’t mean she will be confined to a bed or immobile, Garivey said, but the pain has increased and her condition has worsened.
Angleton ISD, where Abigail is a student, will offer its children, teachers and staff support as needed, just as they would with any traumatic event, spokeswoman Hanna Chalmers said.
The specifics will be determined when they return to school Monday, she said.
The hearts of Angleton ISD staff go out to the family, Chalmers said.
“We want them to know that we’re here for them and will be praying for little Abigail,” she said.
Abigail’s family and support system is not giving up, her father said.
“I want everybody to understand that’s just the news that we’re passing along to y’all, that the doctors have to tell us. … Obviously, we know that God has the ultimate word and we’re not giving up,” Ruben Arias said. “By no means is this us giving up.”
Freeport Police Department and the entire community are holding strong in faith, Garivey said.
“We’re asking for continued prayers and support,” he said.
Abigail was doing OK Wednesday afternoon when he posted the video, Ruben Arias said, adding the pain seems to come and go. Sometimes she runs around like nothing is wrong, other times she “shuts down,” he said.
Abigail and the family said their goodbyes to the oncology team and doctors, since there is nothing else they can do for her, Ruben Arias said. She will not return to the hospital for anything unless there is a miracle drug or something else happens, he said.
Ruben Arias continues to ask for prayers and thanks the community for their love and support, he told The Facts on Thursday.
“Stay relentless,” he said.
Garivey also thanks the supporters for every message and prayer.
“They mean so much to us,” Garivey said.
The police chief plans to continue to update the public with photos of Abigail, hoping most of them will be happy posts, he said.
May God bless darling Abigail and her family and give them peace.
Lord, please take the pain away. We ask for a healing of these tumors. When doctors can do no more, you can do everything. Please heal Abigail. Comfort her and her family as they walk this difficult journey.
