ANGLETON — After two cat colonies were brought in from Holiday Lakes, the Angleton animal shelter had to euthanize 71 cats in July due to untreatable diseases, Police Chief Aaron Ausmus said in a statement to city council.
In the month of June, 97 cats were brought in to the Angleton Animal Control and Adoption Center, Ausmus said. Of those, 39 were from the Holiday Lakes cat colonies and despite the efforts of staff and veterinarians to treat the diseased animals, the illness spread and proved too overwhelming, Ausmus said.
“Our attempts to isolate and treat these animals with the help of Dr. (Rachel) Becker to make them available for rescue intervention or adoption have unfortunately exhausted our internal resources,” Ausmus said. “Our attempts to isolate animals while being treated have not been feasible to an effective degree due to the large population and space limitations, which have caused the diseases to spread rapidly.”
Diseases included ringworm, scabies, mange dermatitis, upper respiratory and viral infections.
The animal shelter has been designated as no-kill since the beginning of 2019 after staff and the police department worked to improve the facilities and space, a feat city officials shared excitement about.
Though staff and volunteers from the shelter were able to donate medicine and supplies, Ausmus said antibiotics, sulfur dips and lime dips were exhausted. He added the situation deteriorated to the point officials needed to consider alternative strategies.
“This (euthanization) will be classified as sickness and is not for volume, which does not negatively impact our goals to be considered ‘no-kill,’ but it is still a very significant action that will be reflected on our reports,” Ausmus said. “Despite my heavy heart with euthanizing animals in general, it is the humane and right thing to do in this unique circumstance.”
He added that the rescue groups the shelter partners with agreed with the decision to humanely put down the animals.
“It should also be noted that our rescue partners agree that something drastic had to be done in this unique (case) and members of these groups have vocalized that they support this action,” Ausmus said.
Councilman Cody Vasut, who’s been vocal about his support for the police department’s efforts and the improvements to the shelter, noted during the council meeting Tuesday night that he was appreciative of the transparency police officials expressed with the incident.
“My reaction would be that it’s saddening to hear but based off the evidence provided, it was a necessary action to take in order to stop the spread of disease,” Vasut said. “I think staff will be working on policies and procedures to try to prevent a situation like this from happening again. If anything, this event showcases how much staff tried to save those animals, but you have to eliminate disease or else you won’t be able to adopt more cats and animals in the future.”
While he hopes to never have to euthanize an animal, Vasut said people need to spay and neuter their pets.
“If you don’t, it creates a strain on shelters,” he said. “We need to continue to give resources to our shelter to help them manage it so another situation doesn’t happen like that.”
Angleton Animal Shelter Director Brenda Majors agrees with Vasut.
“It all comes down to people spaying and neutering and taking care of their animals,” Majors said. “It was the hardest thing I had to do since I’ve been here. We were trying to get them better but as soon as we’d try to get one well, another would get sick.”
Majors said following recommendations from a veterinarian, Davis Air will install air vents Friday in the cat rooms. Future plans also include an outdoor cat run so they can experience further ventilation, she said.
“It takes the public coming in to help with these animals. We can always use volunteers,” Majors said. “If you come, we’ll find a place for you.”
