BRAZORIA — A tornado touched down south of Brazoria amid a strong line of thunderstorms that moved through the southern part of Brazoria County, the National Weather Service confirmed.
The tornado hit the ground at CR 310 and FM 2611 just before 3 p.m. Sunday, according to a statement from the weather service’s Houston-Galveston station.
“We had reports of a tornado spotted on FM 2611 near CR 316,” Brazoria County Sheriff’s Lt. Varon Snelgrove said. “It was observed touching down in a field, causing no damage to property or causing injury.”
While tornados can form quickly, there are precautions residents can take if they see a tornado while driving, said Frank Straight, chief meteorologist with AccuWeather.
“It depends on the situation. You may have to make some quick judgments and determine whether it’s coming at you,” Straight said. “If safe to do so, drive out of the tornado’s path while considering everything including traffic conditions.”
Straight said if conditions look poor and it appears the tornado is very close, it’s best to abandon a car and seek immediate shelter.
Likewise, residents inside their homes at the time of a tornado need to seek shelter by moving to an interior room, Straight said.
“Just put as many walls between you and the outdoors as possible,” Straight said.
Straight added it’s best to call local law enforcement in the event of a tornado or any other severe weather. Posting to social media also can be helpful, but alerting trusted officials should be a priority.
While no damage has been reported, Straight said the National Weather Service probably will send a survey team to the area where the tornado was reported within a day to inspect for any damage.
“At some point the weather service will find out more information, but right now, we don’t have much,” Straight said.
Snelgrove said the sheriff’s office has not received any reports of damage caused by the tornado as of Sunday evening.
