It’s hard to fit a celebration of the important role Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. played in advancing civil rights in the country, which is why local organizers don’t confine themselves to a single Monday in January. They spread the activities throughout the month.
This year’s theme is “The Fierce Urgency of Now,” said Samuel Williams, celebration coordinator of the Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Committee.
“We chose our theme, ‘The Fierce Urgency of Now,’ because there are so many things demanding our attention now, such as suicide,”Williams said.
The committee’s annual series of events starts Tuesday when local singers start rehearsals for an annual choir performance. Everyone age 13 and older is welcome to participate, with rehearsals at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Jan. 10, followed by a performance at 6 p.m. Jan. 11. All will take place at Greater Mount Zion Church in Brazoria, 6437 FM 521.
“We are open to all races and ethnicities, we want to join together and make one big community choir,” MLKCC Chairwoman Dorothy Thomas said. “Don’t let not coming before stop you.”
While labeled a Gospel Music Celebration, the songs extend beyond that genre, Williams said.
“Dr. King was a minister of a church so we try to incorporate songs that are reflective of his time as a pastor,” he said. “We’ll have patriotic songs, hymnals, contemporary, and gospel music.”
Those wishing to join must call Charlene Moore at 979-235-0154.
At 7 p.m. Jan. 16 at the New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 1615 Skinner St. in Freeport, the committee will present a Community Worship Service open to anyone.
“We’re fortunate this year because the guest speaker this year, the Rev. Christopher Gordon, was the keynote speaker of last year’s banquet,” Williams said. “We are able to have him come back this year.”
A commemorative banquet at 6 p.m. Jan. 18 at the Dow Academic Center at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive in Lake Jackson, will feature North Carolina Supreme Court Justice Michael Morgan as keynote speaker.
“There are so many issues in society that reflect the urgency of now and we hope Justice Morgan will speak on that,” Williams said.
Tickets are $40 for adults and $30 for students. A table of 10 is $400 and organizations wishing for their table to be highlighted during the banquet will be $450. To purchase a table, tickets, a sponsorship or volunteer, call Thomas at 979-417-6187.
The Martin Luther King Day grand parade and festival which will start at 11 a.m. Jan. 20 in downtown Freeport and will end at the Freeport Municipal Park, where there will be a festival.
Registration to participate in the parade is free.
“Come and celebrate the day, the legacy of Dr. King, and what he stood for was important then and it is important now,” Thomas said. “It’s a national holiday. Everyone can celebrate Dr. King regardless of their race.”
Visit mlkcc.org or call Mary Frances Hall at 713-299-5390 for information.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.