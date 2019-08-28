County cooling stations popular heat escape
With a heat advisory issued the first two days of the week, a number of residents escaped it at the cooling stations at county libraries, County Spokeswoman Sharon Trower said.
The cooling stations can be used when the heat index is predicted to be 100 degrees or higher through September. They offer residents an air-conditioned space, bottled water and access to library resources.
The cooling stations first opened with 50 cases of water at the 12 library locations, which were run through quickly, Trower said. United Way of Brazoria County successfully elicited more donated water, she said.
“It’s going well,” Trower said. “It’s been warm.”
Another heat advisory is possible today, she said.
Infant who fell in tub recovering
The 4-month-old boy found unconscious in his bathtub is in stable condition and improving but remained hospitalized Tuesday, Richwood Police Detective Jarrett Skelton said.
Police answering a call Thursday night from the 100 block of Blue Jay Drive found the boy unconscious after he fell over in a tub and inhaled water, Richwood Police Chief Stephen Mayer told The Facts.
The baby was revived and flown by medical helicopter to a Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston, where he remains.
Angleton ISD kids who bring lunch get special offer
While Angleton ISD still offers free lunches to all students in the district this year, kids who prefer to bring their meal from home will be allowed to pick three free items from the lunch menu as well, school officials said.
The items are available with the condition that two of the choices have to be a fruit or veggies, according to information from the district.
Students will be allowed to grab a bottle of water and any treats offered as well, according to a written statement.
