LAKE JACKSON — A homeless man is charged with four crimes after police say he kicked an officer during his arrest.
Robert Alan Neitzel, 45, is accused of second-degree felony drug manufacture or delivery and third-degree felony assault of an officer, Lake Jackson Police Sgt. Carey Lankford said.
A caller told police at about 5 p.m. Thursday that Neitzel was on a property in the 600 block of Wisteria Street where he should not have been, Lankford said. The caller knew who Neitzel was, he said.
A short time later, officers saw a man matching the caller’s description walking in the 300 block of Wisteria, Lankford said. They stopped Neitzel and he did not comply with their commands, resisted arrest and kicked an officer, he said.
They searched Neitzel and found a bag containing a substance believed to be methamphetamine, syringes, a digital scale and other paraphernalia, Lankford said. The substance weighed 21 grams, he said.
“That’s a substantial amount, and coupled with the digital scale and other paraphernalia, that’s where you get your intent to deliver,” Lankford said.
Upon arrest, Neitzel said he had trouble breathing, so officers rode in an ambulance with him to the hospital, he said. While at the hospital, the assaulted officer realized his hand hurt and had it checked out, Lankford said.
Neitzel was released and taken straight to Brazoria County jail, where he remains on bonds totaling $40,000, Lankford said.
Along with the two felonies, Neitzel is also charged with misdemeanor resisting arrest and trespassing, online records show.
The officer’s injuries were not serious, Lankford said.
