RICHWOOD — City Council is applying for grants and looking to adjust disaster pay in order to minimize COVID-19’s financial impact on the city, officials say.
City council unanimously decided during a meeting Monday night to move forward with the submission of a Disaster Recovery Grant application to the Texas Division of Emergency Management.
City Manager Eric Foerster is working diligently on the upcoming fiscal year’s budget, Mayor Steve Boykin said.
Council unanimously agreed to allow Foerster to act as the city’s executive officer and authorized representative in all matters pertaining to the city’s participation in the disaster recovery program.
“What’s been happening, this pandemic, it’s just one of those things that you don’t anticipate happening,” Boykin said on Thursday. “Something of this magnitude is not something that would have been on my radar, for sure, and I’ve been in emergency services most of my adult and teenage life.”
The decision regarding the disaster declaration was made in line with the county, Boykin said.
“Even though it’s federal money, it’s coming out of my pocket, too,” Boykin said.
Before the city moves forward with emergency funding decisions, Boykin talks to other mayors, he said, and the county emergency coordinator.
“Basically what we’re looking at is funding personnel and some of the equipment,” Boykin said.
The city’s overtime pay procedures were written for disasters such as hurricanes, Boykin said. City staff is paid time-and-a-half during the declared disaster, which has resulted in $150,000 in overtime incurred, he said.
“Regarding the overtime incurred, this is one of the areas that I wanted to look at regarding the procedures and the policy,” Boykin said. “The procedures were basically written for hurricanes which were the only disaster before, so we’re going to fix that problem and do our best.”
But city employees were and are sequestered to city hall working overtime, Boykin said.
“So they need to get paid,” Boykin said. “And we’ve had to buy some extra equipment that has allowed some people to work from home and we had to get extra equipment for our emergency operations.”
The extra funds will be put to good use, Boykin said.
“We will make use of this, and we will continue to make use of this as long as we need to, as we are working in uncharted territory, and every day is new,” Boykin said. “I understand that the citizens are concerned about money being spent and again this is something that no one ever foresaw and we are definitely looking to improve policy as we go along.”
The city has been working closely with the state and the county, Boykin said, making sure to make worthwhile decisions.
“I can tell you that we want to make sure that we don’t waste taxpayer’s money,” Boykin said.
Hurricane extra pay lasts about a month, but this pay increase is going on a lot longer, Foerster said Tuesday.
“Other than the personnel cost, it’s kind of hard to project because it’s dynamic, but do not see any additional cost in terms of equipment,” Foerster said. “We’re going on a month-to-month basis, essentially.”
During the meeting Monday, resident Rory Escalante requested updates on the drainage, sidewalks, streets, wastewater infrastructure and water infrastructure projects in Oakwood Shores.
The timeline is continuing as publicized, Foerster said, though the pandemic caused some “unprecedented interruptions.”
The city is in the process of updating its website with more beneficial project information, Foerster said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.