ANGLETON — Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta extended the Stay Safe at Home order through April 30. It had been set to expire Friday.
Sebesta wanted the county to following suit with orders from the top down.
"We are extending the order due to recommendations to match the White House and the governor's office," Sebesta said.
The judge hopes residents will continue to comply with social distancing and other orders so they can return to normalcy sooner, Sebesta said.
"People can control it and just stay in and minimize social contact," he said. "People shouldn't have to be told what to do but need to understand the seriousness of the pandemic."
Sebesta will assemble his team in the morning to plan a Facebook Live conference to address the county within the next couple of days, he said.
Gov. Greg Abbott earlier Tuesday denied his executive action constituted a stay-at-home order, but it spells out restrictions to Texans intended to limit them to essential activities.
Abbott's order states “every person in Texas shall, except where necessary to provide or obtain essential services, minimize social gatherings and minimize in-person contact with people who are not in the same household.” Essential services include grocery stores and health care providers, among a long list of other things.
County announces 16 new cases
Sixteen new confirmed cases of COVID-19 brings the county total to 95, Brazoria County announced Tuesday afternoon.
The number of people who have recovered has doubled, however, with five people released from isolation Tuesday to bring the total recoveries to 10, a news release from the county states. There has been one death related to the virus.
Of the cases, 15 are hospitalized for treatment, the county said.
Those who have tested positive include a woman in her 20s in Pearland, whose case is not travel related. She is recovering in home isolation. A Rosharon man in his 50s is recovering in home isolation, and another Rosharon man in his 50s is also recovering in home isolation, and his case is not travel related, either, according to the press release.
A boy between the ages of 10 and 20, residing in Pearland, is hospitalized, as is a Manvel man in his 80s, the press release states. Also hospitalized are a Pearland man in his 40s, a Manvel man in his 70s, and an Alvin man in his 40s, the press release states.
An Alvin man in his 20s, an Alvin woman in her 20s, and a Pearland man in his 40s have also all tested positive for the virus. None of those cases are travel related, and all are recovering in home isolation, the press release states.
Also infected is a Rosharon man in his 60s, a Pearland man in his 20s who is recovering in isolation at home, a Pearland woman in her 50s recovering in home isolation, and a Pearland man in his 50s.
A Brazoria resident in his 40s has tested positive for the virus and is recovering in home isolation, making this the city's first confirmed case of the virus.
All cases of COVID-19 are being investigated by the Brazoria County Health Department.
