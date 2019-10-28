WEST COLUMBIA - With lanterns lighting the roads and ghost stories at every corner, there was no shortage of spooks for residents during Varner-Hogg Plantation's annual Eerie Evening.
Many of the ghost stories of Eerie Evening were inspired by Catherine Munson Foster's book "Ghosts along the Brazos." Along with the telling of ghost stories there was a mansion tour, haunted house and a hayride with more scary stories.
"(The Texas Historical Commission) was missing something for Halloween," said Shannon Smith, assistant site director. "We mixed the ghost stories with the haunted house and the hayride. In the future we want to move away from Eerie Evening and solely do 'Ghosts along the Brazos.' "
Many of the buildings on the property are original structures. The plantation house was built in the early 1800s and the surrounding houses were built in the 1920s.
"The bones of the plantation house are original. It's originally a brick structure but the Hoggs plastered over it," Smith said. "The main focal point is the house."
One of the main goals of the event was to create a community-friendly space for all ages, Smith said.
"We want to be involved with West Columbia and have people come out and see us," Smith said. "We want people to know the sight is here."
Another reason for the creation of Eerie Evening was to provide "edu-tainment" to the community, where people can learn about the history while having fun.
"I think there is a lot of kids growing up who maybe don't know how important West Columbia is in the role of Texas history," Smith said. "Everyone who lived on the plantation has an important story, and we're trying to tell all of it."
Most of the entertainers were volunteers who dedicated many hours to learning the history of the plantation as well as the ghost stories.
"I work for a library and we promote literacy," Shari H. Boykin of the West Columbia Library said. "It's something fun and a good way to get kids reading. A lot of people don't know the plantation is out here, I don't even know if Texas history is taught in schools anymore. You can't forget where we came from."
Eerie Evening had a large turnout, with many residents visiting the site for the first time.
"We saw the event advertised on Facebook," Rosharon resident Sandra Hankinssaid. "We have lived here forever, but we had never been (to the plantation) and were always interested in local history. It sounded scary but had a lot of history to teach the kids."
