Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Farm to Table Gala: Delayed until May 15. Presented by Rory the Warrior. Call 979-215-1277 or visit events@rorythewarrior.org.
Prayer Line: 10 a.m. For anyone needing prayers. Contact 1-415-464-6800 code 25111, or mail the prayer to FMBC at P.O. Box 2758 Freeport, TX 77542.
Wednesday
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): 9:30 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 2227 N. Downing, Angleton. TOPS is a national support group for living a healthier, happier life. Public invited. Call Sue Harris at 979-848-6755 or visit www.tops.org.
Thursday
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for better health and weight loss. All welcome. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
