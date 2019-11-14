ANGLETON — With major floods causing damage throughout Brazoria County over the past several years, Angleton city officials are looking at how to improve drainage citywide while utilizing funds in the most efficient way possible.
During a City Council meeting this week, the city approved a $105,000 drainage study for Chenango Street and Highway 35, despite concerns that the study won’t show what impact the project would have on downtown water drainage.
Another drainage study for $141,000 for the Downing Street service area, which includes Chevy Chase Drive and Ridgecrest Road, was approved as well.
HDR Engineering Inc. is confident the studies will provide solutions to drainage in the Angleton area and help with future flood events, engineer John Peterson said at the meeting.
With several roadways that need to be addressed, some council members questioned the timing of the Chenango Street study, however.
“It’s gonna take a lot of effort,” Councilman Cecil Booth said. “Chenango Street, Arcola Street and Morgan Street all cross at the railroad. Until you know how much water’s gotta go under that railroad, we need more time deciding what to do.”
The Chenango Street drainage project is something that’s been studied for years, City Manager Scott Albert said during the meeting. He emphasized the need to make a decision at some point in time.
“This is a project that’s been on the city’s radar for two decades,” Albert said. “Eventually someone’s gonna have to step up and make a decision … Is this council gonna make that decision?”
Without the study, exact costs of the drainage project are unknown, though it would be funded through a certificate of obligation debt, Albert said.
Estimated at between $8 million to $10 million, the city could potentially need to go out for another certificate of obligation if there are not enough funds for both the Downing Street service project and the Chenango Street project, Albert said.
“I’m not sitting here saying I don’t want to do it,” Mayor Pro Tem John Wright said. “I do; it’s just timing and the funds, and I’m kinda worried about the cost, honestly.”
Despite the concerns, the council decided to move forward with both studies, prioritizing San Felipe and Robinwood streets first, Albert said.
The council voted unanimously to approve the drainage studies with HDR Engineering Inc.
