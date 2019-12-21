Angleton sponsors Wildcat scoreboard
The city will sponsor Angleton High School’s new scoreboard through a $10,000 partnership with Angleton ISD, council members decided during a special meeting Thursday evening.
The money will come from hotel occupancy tax revenue, Mayor Pro Tem John Wright said.
The new completely digital, larger scoreboard at Wildcat Stadium is by Daktronics Sports Marketing, whose products sit in several NFL, NBA and NHL arenas, Edwards said.
“The current scoreboard we have, the issue is it’s very small, very difficult to see,” Edwards said. “We have to do a lot of repairs. The plan is to replace the scoreboard, but no district funds will be used.”
Refuge for Women grateful for Lake Studio revocation
The board of directors of Refuge for Women Texas Gulf Coast, a national faith-based organization providing a residential healing and recovery program for survivors of trafficking and sexual exploitation, wrote an official thank you letter to Lake Jackson’s municipal government for their revocation of Lake Studio’s certificate of occupancy.
Lake Studio was allowed to open downtown in late August on the premise it was a dance studio, but it operated more like a nightclub, city officials said. Building Official David Walton revoked its certificate of occupancy and those behind Lake Studio have tried and failed to have their business reclassified.
Karetta Lux Entertainment, a promoter for Lake Studio, had posts on social media that look “like an advertisement for a strip club” and reveal “the true nature and intent of the adult dance club,” the thank-you letter states.
“After-hours adult dance clubs are magnets for sex trafficking, a practice we’ve dedicated our time, energy and resources to fight,” the letter states. “Thank you for protecting the citizens of our community.”
FM 518 reconstruction reaches major milestone
FM 518 between Business Center Drive and Smith Ranch Road now has three lanes open in each direction, which is a “major milestone,” Pearland police announced.
The Brazoria County section of the Highway 288 Tollway, which will extend to Highway 59 in Harris County, should be finished by the first quarter of 2020, County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
Brazoria County’s share will cost $97 million, with $18 million for the FM 518 interchange and $2 million from the Texas Department of Transportation for other improvements, Sebesta said.
Closures along FM 518 and Highway 288 have caused significant traffic delays during construction.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.