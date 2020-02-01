LAKE JACKSON — In the worst-case scenario involving a violent threat, people need to be prepared, and a Lake Jackson church will host an event Saturday to educate residents on how to react in such a situation.
The presentation at 3 p.m. Saturday at Angleton Road Church of Christ, 301 Old Angleton Road, Lake Jackson, will detail how to deal with how residents can deal with active threats.
Due to recent situations in Texas churches, church member and facilitator James Rodgers wanted to host a safety seminar for his fellow worshipers.
“We have to understand the society we live in is different from the society of the past,” Rodgers said. “I want people to know how to respond and how to act on information we have learned.”
Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Stephen Woodard will host the presentation and previously hosted other safety events. He will “share his insights and experience regarding active shooter/active threat situations,” Woodard shared in an email about the event.
“When I found out he was doing these presentations I called him and talked to him about what his program was about,” Rodgers said. “I thought he would be a very good fit for everybody to get some information about how to keep ourselves safe.”
Although the seminar is being hosted in a church, the information can be used in other situations, Rodgers said.
“I want people to learn how to react under any circumstances, whether it’s in our church, in a mall or anywhere they are, that they can know how to be watchful and protect themselves,” he said.
The presentation is open to anyone who wishes to receive the information, church member or not, Rodgers said.
“It’s very much an open invitation,” he said. “We sent out emails to a variety of churches and told people to invite others as well.”
Although the topic is intense threat safety, there will be no active drills or live simulations.
“I think people might be concerned because of the content,” Rodgers said. “There’s not anything that’s going to be done that is going to be a threat to anyone, this is to help a person be better informed to respond to any kind of circumstance.”
For information, call the church at 979-265-2191.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.