FREEPORT
Police investigating child pornography
The Freeport Police Department is in the early stages of a child pornography investigation, its chief said.
A teenaged woman received a link from an unknown Instagram account featuring inappropriate photos Monday, Freeport Police Chief Ray Garivey said.
The case is classified as child pornography due to the uncertainty of the age of the sender, he said. The parents of the victims wanted her to file a report just in case the sender was underage, Garivey said.
Authorities are investigating leads on social media, he said.
Man charged with resisting arrest: A 26-year-old Freeport man is charged with resisting arrest after being seen about 6:40 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of North Avenue J and suspected by officers of being intoxicated, Freeport Police Chief Ray Garivey said.
The man had been involved in an earlier disturbance with the parents of a 15-year-old girl at their Freeport home, Garivey said. He had left the home before police arrived.
The disturbance between the man and the girl’s parents involved the nature of the man’s relationship with the girl, Garivey said, which the Criminal Investigation Department is investigating.
