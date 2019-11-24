CLUTE — The Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas could not approve more of Brazosport ISD.
For the 17th year in a row, the district has received an “A” rating from this system, which is what the Texas Education Agency uses to measure financial integrity. This year, the district earned a perfect 100 percent score, Chief Financial Officer Rebecca Kelley said.
The last time the district earned a 100 was in 2014, Kelley said.
“Any time that you’re managing public funds, it’s important for your community to have trust,” she said.
The district gains that trust through many transparency initiatives, she said. They maintain a whole webpage dedicated to those efforts, Kelley said.
That webpage can be found by visiting brazosportisd.net, then clicking “district,” then “departments,” then “finance & government affairs” and finally “financial transparency.”
For those efforts, Brazosport ISD received a star for financial transparency from the Texas comptroller, Kelley said.
“We go above and beyond the required postings to provide supplemental information for all stakeholders,” she said.
The rating demonstrates to taxpayers that “we are good stewards of their dollars,” and maximize resources available to provide quality education, Kelley said.
“Strong, fiscally responsible decisions from the Board of Trustees really provides the governance and oversight to make this rating possible,” she said.
It’s vitally important that the district is efficient and transparent and it believes that this is a great indicator of that, Superintendent Danny Massey said.
“We’ve worked really hard to gain the trust of our community,” he said.
The district’s voter-approved bonds are an example of that trust, Massey said.
The citizens bond oversight committee and trustees oversee the implementation of those bonds, he said.
The 2019 bond was the largest the district proposed at $267 million, Massey said, and also had the highest voter approval rate at 78 percent.
“There’s nothing more important than our community believing that we are ethical and that we act with integrity regarding everything that we do, especially finances,” Massey said.
The rating system is based on 15 financial indicators including administrative cost expenditures, the accuracy of a district’s financial information submitted to the education agency, long term debt ratio and any financial vulnerabilities or material weaknesses in internal controls, according to a news release.
