ANGLETON — U.S. Rep. Randy Weber, R-Friendswood, told Brazoria County residents at an Angleton Chamber of Commerce luncheon that he has worked to make sure President Donald Trump understands the impact tariffs have on Texas Gulf Coast businesses.
But Weber emphasized the continuing role Texas plays as a leader in the nation’s exports during the “What’s Happening on the Hill” luncheon Thursday.
Energy, oil and gas produced in Texas have helped the United States to become “energy independent,” Weber said.
“In a way, our great district is energy, energy, energy,” Weber said. “And I’m explaining all this to the president. … He’s getting a feel for what the upper Gulf Coast is capable of.”
The 14th District Republican discussed Texas’ economic impact on the country and how the Gulf Coast continues to thrive with industry at the forefront. But Weber said this growth will require money.
”It absolutely is going to require investment,” Weber said. “With all this, our economy is rocking and rolling. ... We’ve had the lowest unemployment rate in 50 years. Wages grew 2.9 percent (throughout the U.S.). We passed the Tax Cut and Jobs Act.”
The Tax Cut and Jobs Act of 2017 created tax breaks for small businesses and individuals and included a number of key tax credits for qualifying families or individuals. Weber said this directly helped local businesses.
“Small businesses are the backbone of the US economy … and we’re seeing that evidence right here in Brazoria County,” Weber said.
Emphasizing trade with the United States’ neighbors to the north and south, Weber said 45 percent of Texas’ exports go to Canada and Mexico, and constituents need to remember that as trade brings jobs.
During a limousine ride with President Donald Trump, Weber said he told the president how tariffs affect Texas and the Gulf Coast.
“Trump’s got plans to do certain things and to build those supply lines and I told him the tariffs — 10 to 25 percent in some cases — how it affects us,” Weber said.
”I’ve been in contact with the U.S. trade representative,” Weber said. “And I’m always mindful of the unintended consequences tariffs have. … I don’t want tariffs to undermine our success.”
After discussing energy and exports, Weber asserted his thoughts on the ongoing Impeachment investigation of Trump.
”Me personally, I’m your Rep., I think it’s more politically motivated than not — they’re trying to find a reason …,” Weber said. “Don’t you trust the American people to choose their president next time? (Trump) hasn’t violated the law from what I can tell — I have the entire phone conversation and if you haven’t read it, go read it. … I hope they get past the impeachment and get that taken care of so we can move on.”
Weber told residents he was proud to be their “anti-socialist, Brazoria County representative” before concluding his speech.
