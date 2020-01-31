ANGLETON — Without the support of the community, we would not be able to continue the journey to excellence for our Scouting youth this year and beyond, an official said at the Bay Area Council’s first Angleton Friends of Scouting Breakfast of the year.
Scouting can be a positive program that has a positive impact, and the breakfast Thursday offered the chance to give the community some insight into that impact for individuals.
Calvin Greene II of Black’s Fairy Meadery in West Columbia shared some of his childhood experiences in the Webelos and Boy Scouts, and how that helped him as an adult, both when he faced recovery from a bad motorcycle accident and when he was starting his business.
Camping as a Boy Scout, for example, was more than just camping — it was a test of mental and physical fortitude, with which he was faced again in both situations, Greene said.
“It’s those things that Scouting instills deep in you that you never know you have until different trials and tests come your way,” Greene said.
The breakfast also served as a fundraiser for the Bay Area Council, which is one of 261 Boy Scout councils in the country and serves Brazoria and Galveston counties and more than 6,000 people every year, said Charlie Tinsley, Scout Executive and CEO for the Bay Area Council.
The fundraising goal was $15,000, and the Council hopes to host nine more similar events throughout the year, Tinsley said.
The Bay Area Council spends about $250 to support one scout in the program each year, and there are 7,000 youth in Scouting programs within our area, Joan Tengler-Boyd said.
“One hundred percent of your donations benefit scouting in the Bay Area Council, right here, locally,” Tengler-Boyd said. “It benefits our future leaders.”
The purpose of Scouts is to “build the character and integrity of America’s youth and prepare them to become responsible adults — trustworthy leaders that are loyal and committed to their family and community,” Tengler-Boyd said.
Two Scouts attended the breakfast to present the colors before the Pledge of Allegiance; another Scout, Luke Boone of Angleton’s Troop 13, shared his experience of a Scouting survival trip in the Canadian wilderness.
“In my opinion, the richness and variety of the Scouting program, the Scouting experiences, just cannot be exaggerated,” Tengler-Boyd said.
The Friends of Scouting Breakfast honored Judge J. Ray Gayle III with the Golden Eagle Award, which is presented to an individual who has provided outstanding civic service to adults and youth in the community.
“Judge Gayle’s dedication to his family, public servant commitment to the citizens of this state and this county, and all of his various capacities throughout his life personify what Boy Scouts stand for,” Judge Pat Sebesta said. “Good citizenship, outstanding moral fiber, and dedication to others.”
“I think the Boy Scouts and the Girl Scouts are the finest youth organizations in the history of this country,” Gayle said during his acceptance speech. “Currently there’s a little over 2 million in the Boy Scouts of America, and we need to get more people in there.”
Gayle went on to reference the Scout law, which is the 12 principles that a Boy Scout lives by: trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean, and reverent.
“Those are the things that make for good citizens,” he said. “That’s why for all the Eagle Scouts here, past and present: congratulations to you. That’s a heck of an honor. I think it’s the epitome of what you can do as a young person.”
Corinna Richardson is the features writer for The Facts. Contact her at 979-237-0150.
