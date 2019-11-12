As Brazoria County experiences the first freeze of the season, officials are reminding residents to take extra precautions and dress warm in order to prepare for the cold.
Meteorologists from the National Weather Service in League City said the first freeze of each season measured at Houston Hobby Airport didn’t occur until late December between 1981 to 2010 — making this year a departure, said Tim Cady, a meteorologist for the weather service.
“We’re just advising everyone to make sure they’ve taken precautions; cover plants, pipes and make sure pets are taken care of,” Cady said. “We just advise everyone to exercise cold weather safety and not expose pets to elements. Exercise caution if you’re traveling outdoors.”
Due to strong winds Monday evening, more than 1,100 residents in Freeport and Surfside Beach were without power until 5:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, CenterPoint Energy officials reported.
“We had some outages last night due to some bad weather,” CenterPoint spokeswoman Alejandra Diaz said. “Because it was windy, that can happen. Our crews usually prepare when we see that bad weather coming and make sure our systems are up and running. But there was a wire down caused by strong winds.”
Power was restored early Tuesday morning, officials said.
Because there is no expected precipitation, county officials said commuting should be OK, but that residents should still take extra time and have patience.
“We’re always telling people when it gets cold like this, remember the four Ps — check on your neighbors, check on pets, cover plants, cover pipes as well,” Brazoria County spokeswoman Sharon Trower said. “The wind advisory is canceled, but we’re looking at a freeze. We definitely want people to stay warm; the area is gonna be in the 20s.”
