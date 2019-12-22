The following people were indicted recently by a Brazoria County grand jury. An indictment is not a finding of guilt, only a determination enough evidence exists to proceed to trial.
Carl Claude Miller Jr., 59, assault peace officer.
Carl Claude Miller Jr., 59, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Rickianda Sharp, 46, forgery.
David Steven McCarty, 27, forgery.
Mary Jo Baxley, 37, aggravated assault.
Dominic Lebleu, 29, theft.
Manuel DeLarosa Jr., 38, count one and two — theft with two or more previous convictions; criminal episode — enhanced.
Manuel DeLarosa Jr., 38, burglary of a vehicle with two or more previous convictions.
Raymond Anthony Rodriguez, 26, aggravated assault.
Jaime B Cortes, 52, accident involving death — enhanced.
Chance Allen Barrow, 17, assault peace officer.
Tracy Elizabeth Newman, 32, fraudulent use of identifying information.
Jennifer Figueroa Garza, 37, aggravated assault.
Jennifer Figueroa Garza, 37, criminal mischief.
Jennifer Figueroa Garza, 37, evading arrest.
Jorge Martinez, 35, indecency with a child.
Rafael Perez Hung, 32, fraudulent possession/use credit or debit card.
Daniel Ybarra, 19, accident involving injury.
Nike Lee Johnson, 24, aggravated assault.
John David Gatewood, 52, count one, two, three, and four — invasive visual recording; criminal episode.
John David Gatewood, 52, count one, two and three — invasive visual recording; criminal episode.
Andrew Ryan Neely-Otts, 40, assault family violence choking — enhanced.
Christopher Padilla, 18, retaliation.
Justin Ray Page, 40, evading arrest.
Jason Allen Ross, 33, continuous violence against the family.
Michael Ryan Ramirez, 31, evading arrest — enhanced.
Cedric Dewayne Smith, 39, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Jakelian Dion Shockley, 29, assault family violence with previous conviction.
Robert Chandler Stephens, 19, theft from person — elderly.
Christian Noel Sarabia, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Tommy Lee Tapia, 31, possession of a controlled substance.
Brandon Lee Armstrong, 32, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Joshua Wayne Allison, 19, theft of firearm.
Julio Barrozo-Sarabia, 39, deadly conduct discharge firearm.
Antoine Mitchell Bickham, 29, theft.
William Howard Broderick, Jr. Also know as Johnny Hernandez, 49, theft with two or more previous convictions — enhanced.
Richard Lee Cabrere Jr., 41, count one and two — continuous violence against the family; criminal episode.
John Anthony Castillo, 48, driving while intoxicated third or more — enhanced.
Andrew Gregor Conrad, 49, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Treveon Deonte Douglas, 25, tampering with physical evidence.
Keith Lionel Davis, 54, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Demetrias Denisha Ethridge, 25, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Alvaro Emmanuel Flores, 33, evading arrest.
Kedrick Deon Freeman, 39, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Eduardo Garza Jr., 31, evading arrest.
Casey Michael Granger, 36, possession of a controlled substance.
Seth Eugene Gordon, II, 44, theft with two or more previous convictions — enhanced.
Stephanie Alegria, 28, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
James Ryan Bedard, 46, possession of a controlled substance.
Richard William Butterworth, III, 33, possession of a controlled substance — enhanced.
Richard William Butterworth, III, 33, unlawful possession of firearm by felon.
Gustavo Rocael Chun-Goux, 28, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Shane Crouch, 44, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Hayden Daughtrey, 17, evading arrest.
Aaron Jonathan Dopp, 31, assault family violence choking.
Jeremy Fountain Jr., 18, theft.
Andrew Garcia, 28, evading arrest with prior conviction.
Leroy Grimes, 67, assault family violence with previous conviction.
Roland James Higgins, 45, count one — aggravated assault; count two — deadly conduct discharge firearm; criminal episode; habitual.
Agustin Humberto Hernandez Badillo, 31, assault family violence choking.
Terrance Jerrod Jones, 32, theft of firearm — enhanced.
David Stapp McWilliams, 55, aggravated assault.
Ashley Nicole Mooney, 32, theft with two or more previous convictions — enhanced.
Christopher Edward Puryear, 35, possession of a controlled substance.
Tyler Carter Royse, 28, evading arrest.
Scott Michael Stearman, 46, assault family violence choking.
Crystal Lynn Standard, 39, aggravated assault.
David Smith, 28, theft with two or more previous convictions — enhanced.
Tramainium Earl Williams, 32, assault family violence choking.
Shawn Taugh Wilson, 34, evading arrest.
Shawn Taugh Wilson, 34, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Deandra Michal Jones, 32, assault family violence with previous conviction — enhanced.
Tracey Michelle Montalvo, 48, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Frederick Lee Nuels, 56, theft with two or more previous convictions.
David Wayne Nielson, 47, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Christopher Pate, 34, unauthorized use of a vehicle — enhanced.
Chay Weldon Benge, 35, assault family violence choking — enhanced.
Juan Pablo Gutierrez, 32, count one — assault EMS personnel; count two — harassment of public servant; criminal episode.
Jade Slovarp, 21, possession of a controlled substance.
