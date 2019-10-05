Bonnen can’t disclose new license office sites
To avoid any potential conflict of interest, Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen said he declined to review potential locations for the new driver’s license office in Angleton. These were selected by the Texas Facilities Commission, he said.
Since he probably knows multiple landowners on the list of locations, he’s letting others handle that decision, Bonnen said.
The Texas Legislature designated $210 million for the driver’s license program to reduce wait times, improve customer service and hire new employees, Bonnen’s website states. Of that, $141.5 million will be used to hire another 762 employees for the program, The Texas Tribune reported.
Another $8 million will help build three more driver’s license offices in Texas, including one in Angleton. The state’s budget went into effect on Sept. 1.
Rosharon man indicted on murder charge
John Lennon Brown, accused of shooting and killing cousin Charles Diuntae Randall, 36, at the home of Brown’s brother in August, has been indicted, court records show.
A Brazoria County grand jury handed up the indictment Thursday, according to court records.
After Brown, 38, shot his cousin at about 3:30 a.m. Aug. 8, his brother restrained him until police arrived, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Brown remains in Brazoria County jail on bonds totaling $750,000, jail records show.
A trial is tentatively set for April 13, according to court records. An indictment is not a finding of guilt, only a determination enough evidence exists to proceed to trial.
TWIA committee to meet
The Texas Windstorm Insurance Association’s Actuarial and Underwriting Committee will meet at 1:30 p.m. Oct.17 to discuss development of recommendations to its board of directors, according to a press release by the organization.
The subject matter of the meeting will be rate filings, rate adequacy issues and strategies, a news release states.
TWIA meetings, which are held in Austin, are open to the public, and residents can also submit comments about agenda items being considered by emailing PublicComment@twia.org.
