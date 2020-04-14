LAKE JACKSON — A Lake Jackson service center employee has a confirmed case of COVID-19, temporarily halting operations at the facility, according to city leaders.
The service center is a public works facility that is not open to the public at any time, Assistant City Manager Modesto Mundo said. There are typically fewer than 10 employees at the service center and each potentially affected employee will be tested before the center reopens, Mundo said.
The employee had not been at work for about 10 days, Mundo said. Mundo believes the person did not come into work because he was feeling sick, so he did not show symptoms at the workplace, he said.
They got notification of the COVID-19 case over the weekend, he said, and notified all employees to get tested. Mundo did not know whether the employee lives in Lake Jackson or how he might have been exposed to the virus.
About half of the employees have already gotten negative results, Mundo said. It’s possible some employees were tested on different days, so they could have all of the results soon, he said.
“We have no other employees that we know of who are showing symptoms that work in that department,” he said.
The employee worked in a “pretty isolated” area, but there is always a risk of employees eating lunch together or visiting, Mundo said.
This is the first city employee to test positive for COVID-19, according to a news release from City Manager Bill Yenne. All employees being tested are quarantined until they get results, the news release states.
Unlike most city employees, the service center had not been doing split shifts, Mundo said. Their halted operations are “not anything that the citizens will notice,” he said.
The city has had 10 residents infected with COVID-19, two of whom are considered recovered. Yenne encouraged residents not to forget the “horrible disease threatening us” just because of the nice weather outside, he said in the release.
Mundo has seen some residents wearing face masks, but not most, he said.
“We do encourage everyone to do that and only go out when necessary,” Mundo said.
Wearing a face mask can prevent people from passing on COVID-19 to someone else if they are an asymptomatic carrier, he said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.