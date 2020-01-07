The upcoming Super Bowl breeds excitement among fans and grocery stores alike as people begin to buy snacks and decorations for football parties. However, one hunger relief organization is using the excitement of the Super Bowl to collect donations in hungry communities.
The Souper Bowl of Caring is a national organization that aims to tackle hunger using the energy of the big game. Displays have begun to pop up in local Kroger and H-E-B stores.
“In this past year we had over 8,000 groups participate in the food drive,” said Alison Reese, Souper Bowl of Caring executive director. “If everyone who watched the Super Bowl gave one dollar it could add up to almost $100 million.”
Although there are collection sites in every state, Texas has a unique system.
“In Texas, we have a system of competing grocery stores and competing media coming together to hold an area-wide food drive,” Reese said. “These drives go toward the local food banks and charities in their area.”
Grocery stores in Texas have pre-packaged bags of food customers can purchase and leave for the store to donate.
“Those packaged programs are very effective,” Reese said. “The goal for the Houston area is 2.5 million total in dollars and cans.”
H-E-B stores give their donations to the Houston Food Bank, where it is distributed to charities that rely on the food bank to support it, including pantries in Brazoria County.
“Picking up a bag helps our local food bank and helps feed the hungry in the area,” said Mayra Ballesteros, Angleton H-E-B manager. “We are in a hurricane-prone area so donating helps keep our food bank full in case of one.”
Donating to the food bank supplies a need in the community, said Cedric Ford, assistant service manager at the Angleton H-E-B.
“Donating supports a good cause,” he said. “There are people out there without food and this helps fight local hunger. It’s a good thing to have in our store.”
About 40 million people go hungry every day in the United States and 12 million of those are children, Reese said.
“When I look at those statistics and see that our children are hungry, I think that encourages most people to donate,” Reese said. “In a nation where we spend $5 billion on snacks for Super Bowl Sunday, we can all afford to give a dollar or canned good to someone in need.”
People should not be discouraged by their donation amount if it is small, Reese said.
“(Souper Bowl) has the vision of a local effort that has a collective impact,” Reese said. “Someone might only report 210 cans but that, added with all these other groups ... 210 cans has a collective impact on hunger across our nation.”
Local businesses, churches, organizations or families wanting to get involved can visit souperbowl.org or call 800-358-7687.
