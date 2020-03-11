Three local cities are sharing in almost $1 million being distributed to Southern Brazoria County from Hurricane Harvey relief funds, money that will go toward remedying damages wrought by the storm and ensuing flood.
Richwood will receive more than half the money granted to the area by Texas General Land Office. Its $602,578 will pay to repair busted sewer lines to address the amount of inflow and infiltration of the water, which is when rainwater gets into the sewer system, Public Works Director Clif Custer said.
The city will focus on pipes on Briar Creek, Four Oaks, Quail Run and Cypress Court, Custer said.
With part of its $193,271 awards, Freeport will replace the influential screen at the wastewater treatment plant, an issue in which City Manager Tim Kelty and Fire Chief Chris Motley have been heavily involved.
The manufacturers told Kelty the damaged screen had been redesigned in parts and was no longer available to make repairs, he said.
“For continued reliability of service, it is recommended that the screen be replaced,” Kelty said.
Freeport also will put some of the money toward the restoration of the Freeport Municipal Golf Course. Repairs are back on track after a strong February following a skid in January due to weather, Golf Course Director Brian Dybala said.
West Columbia received $159,795 to focus on replacing the pipeline on Lee and 12th Street. The city also announced during Monday’s meeting the General Land Office is funding new homes — one on Dyson and one on Westview — with the Harvey funds. Two homes have been completed while a third remains in the process.
The General Land Office approved more than $6 million of disaster relief for communities affected by the August 2017 hurricane and flooding that followed.
