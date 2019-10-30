ANGLETON
Tater tot nachos, or tachos, and macaroni bowls were a hot topic throughout Angleton ISD elementary schools Tuesday, but the two foods held more significance than just a tasty meal.
In a race to determine which lunch item would be added to the “Try it Tuesday” menu, students throughout the district cast their vote for the option they would like most.
It might have been a quick click of a button in a private polling station, but the overarching lesson of why voting in the community is important remained, Frontier Elementary Principal Stephanie Ramirez said.
As Angleton residents get ready to vote in the district’s Nov. 5 bond election, school officials thought the lunch voting exercise would help kids understand the power of voting and why it’s a special part of being a citizen.
“We just wanted to have a culture of voting. With the stuff going on in the county, we wanted our families to know their kids are being taught the importance of voting,” Ramirez said.
Students from each grade got a chance to voice their opinion using a laptop polling station, complete with privacy walls. On the way out the door, kids received a sticker displaying to other students they voted.
“Our kids are learning about the process and we’re hoping as parents go and vote and bring their kids with them so they know that experience,” Ramirez said.
Lyla Cantu, a fourth-grade student at Frontier Elementary said she thought it was important to vote so everyone gets to put their opinion out there.
Another fourth-grader, Ava Dodge, said voting was a way to show educators what’s most popular and what foods everyone preferred.
“I think it’s important so we can get more food options,” Dodge said.
Knowing their voices count is a vital part of the exercise, Central Elementary Principal Maria Macedo said.
“This has been great exposure for kids so they can know their role,” Macedo said. “We’re teaching them that (their) vote counts and their vote matters. The kids have been super excited about it. There’s been some great conversation.”
All six campuses will tally the votes and determine which item will win the race to appear on the new lunch menu.
As of Tuesday afternoon, votes were still being determined, Macedo said.
Courtney Blackann is a reporter for The Facts. Contact her at 979-237-0152.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.