When some of them needed it most, Columbia-Brazoria ISD surprised its teachers with pay bonuses based on state tests, distinctions and student performance progress totaling $28,550.
Teachers at Columbia High School were “totally blown away by it,” Principal Scott Moody said.
Those surprised with checks in the recent weeks were ecstatic, with some overcome by tears or left speechless, Moody said.
Wild Peach Elementary earned state distinctions for its mathematics, science and comparative academic growth, C-BISD Superintendent Steven Galloway said. The district rewarded hourly staff $25 for each to total $75, he said. Professional staff got $50 for each distinction to total $150, he said.
In all, the district gave out $5,175 to Wild Peach staff, he said.
Principal Mary McCarthy said one cafeteria worker cried over her $75 bonus. That reminded her how much it can mean to them, she said.
Other teachers earned significantly more, and the extra money coincided with extenuating circumstances coming up in their lives, McCarthy said.
“It was a Godsend,” she said.
Ten C-BISD teachers received performance awards based on student state testing performances, which ranged from $275 to $3,400 for a total of $16,125, Galloway said.
Another 15 teachers received performance awards based on high student progress measure growth and student performance that exceeded state averages at the “approaches, meets and masters level,” Galloway said. Those awards ranged from $250 to $1,000 and totaled $7,250, he said.
Roxana Bolton, principal of West Columbia Elementary, said she got many “bear hugs” when distributing the bonuses to her staff.
Barrow Elementary Principal Tara Belote got to celebrate with one teacher and her students, she said. It was a good reminder for the students to prepare and perform to the best of their abilities on state tests for multiple reasons, Belote said.
The timing of the bonuses could not have been better with the holidays around the corner, West Brazos Junior High Principal Jeff Kinney said.
