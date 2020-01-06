LAKE JACKSON — The Texas A&M Singing Cadets, considered one of the elite collegiate choral groups in the country, will perform at 7 p.m. today at The Clarion at Brazosport College.
Presented by the Aggie Moms of Brazoria County, tickets are $25 each and available at clarion.brazosport.edu or by calling the box office at 979-230-3156.
The Texas A&M Singing Cadets began in 1893 at Texas A&M College as the all-male glee club. In 1937, after several different directors and years in limbo, 18 students came together to cement the glee club into A&M history by writing a constitution and establishing the student organization that exists to this day. In 1940, the glee club was renamed the Singing Cadets as a result of a student body naming contest.
Through the efforts of directors including J.J. Woolket, Richard Jenkins, “Pop” Turner, “Coach” Boone and David Kipp, the Singing Cadets became one of the elite and most popular collegiate choral groups in the country.
Though Texas A&M has changed drastically since nine members came together in 1893, the Singing Cadets remain as a strong reminder of the storied history and tradition that exist at the university.
Since their inception, the Singing Cadets have grown to receive national acclaim, performing each year for more people than any other collegiate choral group in the United States. They travel each year across Texas, throughout the United States and abroad, spreading the Aggie Spirit through the gift of music.
The Singing Cadets are comprised of male Aggies who volunteer their time for long rehearsals and more than 70 performances each year.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.